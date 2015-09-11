Defense leads Morris football to win over Dundee-Crown

CARPENTERSVILLE — For most of Morris’ nonconference football game against Dundee-Crown on Friday night, field position and yardage were not easily obtained.

The Redskins (2-1) battled the Chargers and the field for every yard and every score as they were able to pull away and win, 20-2.

Due to less than premium field conditions, the Redskins game planned for a run-heavy offense. Early on, neither team could gain much footing and get a drive going. The teams combined for five straight possessions of no first downs to open the game. Both teams had several drives derailed by penalties throughout.

“I think the penalties are what killed us tonight, our first offensive play is a touchdown if we don’t have a huge holding play,” Morris coach Alan Thorson said. “We have a young offensive line, including two sophomores that are still learning the game. Getting them comfortable and making some line adjustments helped us.”

The game was still only 6-2 with under a minute left in the second quarter when the Redskins converted on a fourth down deep in Chargers territory. Three plays later, Morris scored to go up 14-2 on one of Michael Gerischer’s two touchdown runs. Gerischer led the team with 99 rushing yards on 14 carries. Michael Feeney had 15 rushes for 93 yards and Keagan Sobol added 42 yards on the ground.

Despite the slow going on the scoreboard, the game was never truly in doubt due to the defensive effort by the Redskins. They held Dundee-Crown to just 115 yards in the game, and the Chargers rarely saw the Redskins side of the field.

“I think we have an excellent defense that will keep us in games. All three games, they have been outstanding,” Thorson said. “Obviously we will take the win and that’s something were proud of but we still have a lot of things to work on.”