Prep Football: 2015 Week 3 Herald-News preview capsules

LINCOLN-WAY EAST AT JOLIET WEST
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Last year: Lincoln-Way East 42, Joliet West 14
Records: Lincoln-Way East 1-1, Joliet West 2-0
AP rankings: Lincoln-Way East is No. 7 in 7A.
The skinny: The Lincoln-Way East offense features running back Liam Morrissey, and the Griffins are especially strong up front on the other side of the ball. Joliet West is out to prove it can play with one of the SouthWest Suburban Blue perennial heavyweights. The Tigers’ offense relies on quarterback Alex Tibble and receivers Xavier Smith and Kevon Dorris. Defensively, West has been solid so far.
The pick: Lincoln-Way East
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: Minooka 33, Romeoville 30
Records: Minooka 2-0, Romeoville 0-2
The skinny: Under first-year coach Oliver Gibson, Romeoville is attempting to build a foundation as the Southwest Prairie Conference race begin. The Spartans will face a strong Minooka passing attack led by quarterback Johnny Carnagio. He has completed 34 of 57 passes, nearly 60 percent, for 465 yards. He hit Isaiah Hill with a 66-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds last week to pull out a 26-22 win over Lockport.
The pick: Minooka
LINCOLN-WAY WEST AT LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Last year: Lincoln-Way West 38, Lincoln-Way Central 19
Records: Lincoln-Way West 2-0, Lincoln-Way Central 1-1
AP rankings: Lincoln-Way West is No. 7 in 5A, Lincoln-Way Central tied for No 12 in 7A.
The skinny: The schedule-maker in the SouthWest Suburban Red decided to put one of the season’s big match-ups on the opening week of conference play. Central, which will attempt to battle its way into the upper echelon of the league under first-year coach Jeremy Cordell, must contend with West running back Gabe Montalvo, who has rushed for 299 yards and is averaging 6.8 a carry.
The pick: Lincoln-Way West
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joliet Memorial Stadium
Last year: JCA 34, Carmel 14
Records: Carmel 0-2, JCA 2-0
AP rankings: JCA is No. 2 in 5A.
The skinny: If playing good competition jump-starts improvement, Carmel should be ready for East Suburban Catholic foes, beginning with JCA. The Corsairs have lost, 28-7, to Waukesha (Wisconsin) West and, 41-7, to Chicago Phillips, both quality opponents. JCA’s Michael Johnson is the area rushing leader with 446 yards and is averaging 11.8 a carry. For his 242-yard rushing effort last week against Wheaton North, he was named the “Chicago Bears High School All-Star.” The Bears will make a $1,500 contribution to the JCA football program in his name.
The pick: JCA
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gately Stadium
Last year: Providence 33, Mount Carmel 14
Records: Providence 0-2, Mount Carmel 2-0
AP rankings: Providence is No. 7 in 6A, Mount Carmel No. 2 in 7A
The skinny: All Chicago Catholic Blue foes are tough, but it might well be that none is tougher this season than Mount Carmel. The Caravan would like nothing better than to avenge last year’s loss to Providence. The Celtics are coming off a 14-13 loss at Oswego that may be devastating to their playoff hopes.
The pick: Mount Carmel
BOLINGBROOK AT SANDBURG
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: Bolingbrook 41, Sandburg 0
Records: Bolingbrook 1-1, Sandburg 1-1
AP rankings: Bolingbrook is No. 11 in 8A
The skinny: Bolingbrook is young, but the Raiders have the talent to contend for the SouthWest Suburban Blue title even with No. 1-ranked Homewood-Flossmoor and Lincoln-Way East in the league. With Ohio State-bound linebacker leading Tuf Borland leading the Raiders’ defense, Sandburg may have a difficult time scoring.
The pick: Bolingbrook
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Last year: Lockport 41, Joliet Central 12
Records: Lockport 0-2, Joliet Central 0-2
The skinny: Lockport has suffered two tough-to-swallow defeats, the latest at Minooka last week on a 66-yard pass play in the closing seconds. Running back Matt Skobel already has 299 rushing yards for the Porters. Joliet Central has dropped two games that the Steelmen thought they had a shot at getting. Central would like to end its 47-game skid, but the Porters may not be in an accommodating mood as they are 0-2 and easily could be 2-0.
The pick: Lockport
PLAINFIELD SOUTH AT PLAINFIELD EAST
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: Plainfield East 19, Plainfield South 0
Records: Plainfield South 0-2, Plainfield East 0-2
The skinny: This is one of this week’s interesting match-ups. Both Southwest Prairie rivals have shown they can play good defense, and both have been struggling to find offensive consistency. Whichever team comes out on the short end on the scoreboard will be in trouble in terms of making the playoffs.
The pick: Plainfield South
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: Oswego 23, Plainfield Central 8
Records: Oswego 1-1, Plainfield Central 0-2
The skinny: Oswego, the perennial Southwest Prairie champion, scored a huge victory last week, 14-13 over Providence, after losing to Batavia in Week 1. Led by elusive quarterback Marcus Hayes, Plainfield Central has been competitive in its two nonconference losses. The Wildcats are seeking their first victory since late in the 2012 season.
The pick: Oswego
OSWEGO EAST AT PLAINFIELD NORTH
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: Plainfield North 16, Oswego East 7
Records: Oswego East 2-0, Plainfield North 1-1
The skinny: Oswego East has outscored its two nonconference foes, West Chicago and Marian Catholic, by a combined 69-6. Plainfield North dropped a 17-14 decision last week at Bishop McNamara in a game the Tigers dominated statistically. North quarterback JD Ekowa has passed for 408 yards and will be a key as the Tigers attempt to get off on the right foot in Southwest Prairie play.
The pick: Plainfield North
RICHARDS AT LEMONT
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: Lemont 19, Richards 13
Records: Richards 2-0, Lemont 2-0
AP rankings: Richards is No. 16 in 6A, Lemont No. 4 in 6A
The skinny: Richards fell victim to Lincoln-Way North’s huge comeback, 30-29, in Week 1 and lost to Geneva, 35-20, in Week 2. Still, the Bulldogs remain a formidable opponent and figure to give defending Class 6A runner-up Lemont a challenge. The Indians’ defense has been the key in victories over Plainfield South and Danville.
The pick: Lemont
COAL CITY AT PEOTONE
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: Coal City 13, Peotone 0
Records: Coal City 1-1, Peotone 1-1
AP rankings: Coal City is No. 11 in 4A
The skinny: Coal City will be a foul mood after last week’s 20-16 loss at Wilmington as the Interstate Eight Large portion of the schedule begins. The Coalers’ defense must deal with Peotone’s passing game. The Blue Devils’ Kyle Maupin leads the area in passing yardage and Alex Panning is the area leader in receiving yardage.
The pick: Coal City
