Prep Football: 2015 Week 3 Herald-News preview capsules

LINCOLN-WAY EAST AT JOLIET WEST

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Lincoln-Way East 42, Joliet West 14

Records: Lincoln-Way East 1-1, Joliet West 2-0

AP rankings: Lincoln-Way East is No. 7 in 7A.

The skinny: The Lincoln-Way East offense features running back Liam Morrissey, and the Griffins are especially strong up front on the other side of the ball. Joliet West is out to prove it can play with one of the SouthWest Suburban Blue perennial heavyweights. The Tigers’ offense relies on quarterback Alex Tibble and receivers Xavier Smith and Kevon Dorris. Defensively, West has been solid so far.

The pick: Lincoln-Way East

ROMEOVILLE AT MINOOKA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Minooka 33, Romeoville 30

Records: Minooka 2-0, Romeoville 0-2

The skinny: Under first-year coach Oliver Gibson, Romeoville is attempting to build a foundation as the Southwest Prairie Conference race begin. The Spartans will face a strong Minooka passing attack led by quarterback Johnny Carnagio. He has completed 34 of 57 passes, nearly 60 percent, for 465 yards. He hit Isaiah Hill with a 66-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds last week to pull out a 26-22 win over Lockport.

The pick: Minooka

LINCOLN-WAY WEST AT LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Lincoln-Way West 38, Lincoln-Way Central 19

Records: Lincoln-Way West 2-0, Lincoln-Way Central 1-1

AP rankings: Lincoln-Way West is No. 7 in 5A, Lincoln-Way Central tied for No 12 in 7A.

The skinny: The schedule-maker in the SouthWest Suburban Red decided to put one of the season’s big match-ups on the opening week of conference play. Central, which will attempt to battle its way into the upper echelon of the league under first-year coach Jeremy Cordell, must contend with West running back Gabe Montalvo, who has rushed for 299 yards and is averaging 6.8 a carry.

The pick: Lincoln-Way West

CARMEL AT JOLIET CATHOLIC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joliet Memorial Stadium

Last year: JCA 34, Carmel 14

Records: Carmel 0-2, JCA 2-0

AP rankings: JCA is No. 2 in 5A.

The skinny: If playing good competition jump-starts improvement, Carmel should be ready for East Suburban Catholic foes, beginning with JCA. The Corsairs have lost, 28-7, to Waukesha (Wisconsin) West and, 41-7, to Chicago Phillips, both quality opponents. JCA’s Michael Johnson is the area rushing leader with 446 yards and is averaging 11.8 a carry. For his 242-yard rushing effort last week against Wheaton North, he was named the “Chicago Bears High School All-Star.” The Bears will make a $1,500 contribution to the JCA football program in his name.

The pick: JCA

PROVIDENCE AT MOUNT CARMEL

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gately Stadium

Last year: Providence 33, Mount Carmel 14

Records: Providence 0-2, Mount Carmel 2-0

AP rankings: Providence is No. 7 in 6A, Mount Carmel No. 2 in 7A

The skinny: All Chicago Catholic Blue foes are tough, but it might well be that none is tougher this season than Mount Carmel. The Caravan would like nothing better than to avenge last year’s loss to Providence. The Celtics are coming off a 14-13 loss at Oswego that may be devastating to their playoff hopes.

The pick: Mount Carmel

BOLINGBROOK AT SANDBURG

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Bolingbrook 41, Sandburg 0

Records: Bolingbrook 1-1, Sandburg 1-1

AP rankings: Bolingbrook is No. 11 in 8A

The skinny: Bolingbrook is young, but the Raiders have the talent to contend for the SouthWest Suburban Blue title even with No. 1-ranked Homewood-Flossmoor and Lincoln-Way East in the league. With Ohio State-bound linebacker leading Tuf Borland leading the Raiders’ defense, Sandburg may have a difficult time scoring.

The pick: Bolingbrook

LOCKPORT AT JOLIET CENTRAL

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Last year: Lockport 41, Joliet Central 12

Records: Lockport 0-2, Joliet Central 0-2

The skinny: Lockport has suffered two tough-to-swallow defeats, the latest at Minooka last week on a 66-yard pass play in the closing seconds. Running back Matt Skobel already has 299 rushing yards for the Porters. Joliet Central has dropped two games that the Steelmen thought they had a shot at getting. Central would like to end its 47-game skid, but the Porters may not be in an accommodating mood as they are 0-2 and easily could be 2-0.

The pick: Lockport

PLAINFIELD SOUTH AT PLAINFIELD EAST

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Plainfield East 19, Plainfield South 0

Records: Plainfield South 0-2, Plainfield East 0-2

The skinny: This is one of this week’s interesting match-ups. Both Southwest Prairie rivals have shown they can play good defense, and both have been struggling to find offensive consistency. Whichever team comes out on the short end on the scoreboard will be in trouble in terms of making the playoffs.

The pick: Plainfield South

OSWEGO AT PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Oswego 23, Plainfield Central 8

Records: Oswego 1-1, Plainfield Central 0-2

The skinny: Oswego, the perennial Southwest Prairie champion, scored a huge victory last week, 14-13 over Providence, after losing to Batavia in Week 1. Led by elusive quarterback Marcus Hayes, Plainfield Central has been competitive in its two nonconference losses. The Wildcats are seeking their first victory since late in the 2012 season.

The pick: Oswego

OSWEGO EAST AT PLAINFIELD NORTH

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Plainfield North 16, Oswego East 7

Records: Oswego East 2-0, Plainfield North 1-1

The skinny: Oswego East has outscored its two nonconference foes, West Chicago and Marian Catholic, by a combined 69-6. Plainfield North dropped a 17-14 decision last week at Bishop McNamara in a game the Tigers dominated statistically. North quarterback JD Ekowa has passed for 408 yards and will be a key as the Tigers attempt to get off on the right foot in Southwest Prairie play.

The pick: Plainfield North

RICHARDS AT LEMONT

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Lemont 19, Richards 13

Records: Richards 2-0, Lemont 2-0

AP rankings: Richards is No. 16 in 6A, Lemont No. 4 in 6A

The skinny: Richards fell victim to Lincoln-Way North’s huge comeback, 30-29, in Week 1 and lost to Geneva, 35-20, in Week 2. Still, the Bulldogs remain a formidable opponent and figure to give defending Class 6A runner-up Lemont a challenge. The Indians’ defense has been the key in victories over Plainfield South and Danville.

The pick: Lemont

COAL CITY AT PEOTONE

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Coal City 13, Peotone 0

Records: Coal City 1-1, Peotone 1-1

AP rankings: Coal City is No. 11 in 4A

The skinny: Coal City will be a foul mood after last week’s 20-16 loss at Wilmington as the Interstate Eight Large portion of the schedule begins. The Coalers’ defense must deal with Peotone’s passing game. The Blue Devils’ Kyle Maupin leads the area in passing yardage and Alex Panning is the area leader in receiving yardage.

The pick: Coal City

– Dick Goss,

dgoss@shawmedia.com