Nine businesses recognized Sept. 24 for commitment to McHenry County

CRYSTAL LAKE – Centegra Health System, Sage Products and a half dozen other businesses in McHenry County will be recognized Sept. 24 for their community commitment, as part of a new awards program by the Northwest Herald.

The inaugural Commitment to McHenry County awards honor businesses and individuals who have contributed to the county’s quality of life and have worked to make the community a better place.

Last month, seven judges, mostly from the community and some Northwest Herald staff, selected nine winners for various categories, including overall commitment, community service and giving, workplace, nonprofit and new business of the year.

The winners in each category will be revealed during the Commitment to McHenry County awards ceremony from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 inside the Crystal Lake Country Club. Interested attendees can view ticket information at nwherald.com/ctmcdinner.

“In my experience, a community builds through the recognition of individual leaders and organizations’ contributions,” Northwest Herald Publisher Kate Weber said. “The Northwest Herald is so pleased to provide a forum for that recognition.”

The largest health care provider in the county, Centegra was selected for numerous awards, including CEO Michael Eesly. The Centegra chief executive officer won the Individual – Compass Award for his efforts with the broader business community in the county.

Medical manufacturer Sage Products in Cary also secured more than one award, along with Exemplar Financial Network in Crystal Lake.

Founded in 1971, Sage Products has developed a reputation throughout the past decades for its quality workplace and philanthropy throughout the county.

The 35 financial advisers and other employees at Exemplar also have participated in numerous community groups, including the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Court Appointed Special Advocates of McHenry County.

Family owned and operated since 1946, Steffan’s Jewelers in McHenry won one award.

In-Sync Systems and Marvin’s Toy Store in Crystal Lake, Gavers Community Cancer Foundation in Woodstock and social service provider Home of the Sparrow also each secured one award.

Active with numerous community groups and events, In-Sync Systems and owner Mike Splitt have provided telecommunications services for area businesses for the past 25 years.

Located in downtown Crystal Lake, Marvin’s Toy Store has sold environmentally-friendly toys for kids of all ages since 2013.

For the past 15 years, the volunteers who run Gavers Community Cancer Foundation have raised millions for cancer research and treatment.

Starting as a homeless shelter in 1987, Home of the Sparrow has since expanded its mission to encompass numerous housing and financial services for single mothers and their children. The majority of clients at Home of Sparrow have experienced some form of domestic violence, according to its website.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the Commitment to McHenry County ceremony is Sept. 21. Aside from the recognitions, the event will include a reception and keynote speaker.