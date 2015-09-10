McHenry to vote Monday on water, sewer rates hikes of up to 56 percent

McHENRY – McHenry residents could see their water and sewer bills go up by as much as 56 percent next year under proposal rates to be voted on Monday evening.

The changes to the city’s water and sewer rates are designed to increase revenue enough to cover existing operations, maintenance and future system improvements ahead of the city taking out an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan.

The loan, which would cover the $33.6 million decommissioning and consolidation of the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant with the city’s other treatment plant, would be paid back using a debt service fee applied to each user’s bimonthly bill.

The debt service fee would start at $10.22 for each residential user and most commercial users within the city limits of McHenry and McCullom Lake – which uses the city's sewer system – when the new rates kick in Feb. 1, and would increase each of the next two years to $20.44 starting Feb. 1, 2017, and $30.66 starting Feb. 1, 2018, according to council documents.

The debt service fee would be higher for nursing homes, congregate care, hospitals, a waste management facility on North Avenue and users who aren’t located in McHenry and McCullom Lake, the documents showed.

The fee comes on top of increases to the city’s water and sewer rates.

The new rate structure separates out residential and most commercial users from nursing homes, congregate care and hospitals, which put more of a strain on the water system but less of one on the sewer system, City Administrator Derik Morefield said.

Most users within the city limits, however, will see their water bills shift from a $12.44 charge for the first 4,000 gallons plus a $3.11 charge for each additional 1,000 gallons to a base charge of $2 plus $3.48 for each 1,000 gallons.

Their sewer bills also will change from a rate of $3.49 per 1,000 gallons plus an existing $6 debt service fee to a base charge of $4 plus a rate of $3.64 per 1,000 gallons and the $6 service fee.

If the changes are approved, letters will be sent out to water and sewer users this month notifying them of the coming increases, city documents said.

What it means

A residential user consuming 2,000 gallons of water would see their water and sewer bill climb to $36.46 each two-month billing cycle from $25.42, a 43.4 percent increase.

The same user consuming 4,000 gallons would see their bill jump to $50.70 each billing cycle from $32.40, a 56.5 percent increase.

A residential user consuming 10,000 gallons would see their bill rise to $93.42 each billing cycle from $72, a 29.8 percent increase.

Source: City of McHenry

If you go

The McHenry City Council is set to vote on the proposed water and sewer rate changes and the new debt service fee at its meeting Monday evening. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 333 Green St.