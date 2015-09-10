Lake in the Hills OKs liquor license for Starbucks on Randall Road

LAKE IN THE HILLS – Lake in the Hills is the latest community to OK a liquor license for Starbucks.

The Lake in the Hills Village Board approved a liquor license for the 343 Randall Road store, which is located in the shopping center next to Home State Bank, with a 5-0 vote, Village Administrator Jerry Sagona said.

The vote came after a few questions for Starbucks staff at the Village Board’s Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday evening, and no discussion at the Thursday board meeting.

Trustees asked what would be done to prevent underage drinking and whether it would involve an expansion or changes to the current location.

The only changes to the store would be to the internal displays, store manager Amy Hibbard said. One ID also would have to be shown for each alcoholic beverage bought, which would have to be consumed in the store and would be in clear glassware different than the cups used for nonalcoholic drinks.

Employees also would do what Starbucks calls “table touch,” which involves going to each table, checking in and making sure the drinks are being consumed by the correct person, said Rebecca Rabin, an attorney representing Starbucks.

The general manager already has passed the required background check, officials said.

The request from the national coffee chain follows approvals for both the downtown and Route 14 locations in Crystal Lake and the location at 790 S. Randall Road in Algonquin.

Starbucks is in the “very early stages” of deciding what neighborhoods in Illinois will get the new evening menu, which would include small plates, appetizers and a selection of craft beer and wine, a Starbucks spokeswoman said in an email.

“It’s a long and thoughtful process, and the permit filing is just one of many steps we take,” she said in the email.

At this point, the Algonquin Starbucks location likely will offer the evening menu as soon as late October, she said, adding she did not have any details available on the Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills locations.

The closest location currently serving the evening menu is at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg, Hibbard said, adding they have not had any issues.