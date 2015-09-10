Homeless Woodstock North football player proving inspiration to team, community

WOODSTOCK – Every weekday morning in the summer of 2014, Wolfgang Kemp woke up and hit the road by 6:30.

With no available ride, Wolfgang walked to Woodstock North High School, 5 1/2 miles from where he lived, so he could attend voluntary football workouts and lift weights.

The workouts started at 9 and ended at noon, at which time Wolfgang showered and began his walk back.

Every day.

Wolfgang didn’t complain about the heat or the distance, because he needed football. It was what kept him moving, keeping things positive.

Wolfgang and his father, Wilbur Kemp, are homeless.

“Some days it would be hot, mentally challenging,” said Wolfgang, now a senior. “It was a struggle. Some days you felt like you’d want a break, but you have to keep on moving, keep pushing, move on to the next day and next practice.”

That, right there, epitomizes Wolfgang Kemp. Always moving, always forging ahead, always positive despite the struggles life presents. And for Wolfgang and his father, the challenges have been overwhelming the past five years.

They have been staying at McHenry County’s PADS (Public Action to Deliver Shelter) for a year and a half. Because their last residence was in the Woodstock North boundaries, Wolfgang attends North, although it is more than 5 miles from the facility on Kishwaukee Road, west of Emricson Park.

Eventually, Thunder football coach Jeff Schroeder discovered what Wolfgang was doing every day and bought him a bicycle to get back and forth to school. He marvels at Wolfgang’s determination and what he has overcome.

“We can’t make [summer] camp mandatory, but you can imagine when kids miss camp for minor reasons, we’re not as understanding as we would have been, knowing this kid is walking four hours a day [back and forth] just to go to camp,” Schroeder said. “We always talk about what people do on the field. This kid’s a Hall of Famer for what he does just to get to the field.”

The natural question that comes to mind is: Why don’t his teammates give Wolfgang a ride every day?

Sometimes they do. Sometimes Wolfgang kindly turns them down, not wanting to impose.

“He doesn’t want to ask for rides because he feels like he’s wasting our gas money,” Thunder senior lineman Jake Varys said. “We’d love to give him rides and stuff. I’ll be going out to lunch, and he’s walking back home. It’s crazy. I don’t know what it is. I’d love a ride every day.

“When we drop him off, it’s eye-opening to see how far he comes to play for us. It shows how much he cares about it. It’s cool to see how much somebody can care about something like this.”

Wolfgang (6-foot, 220 pounds) is a backup defensive lineman for North, which is 3-2 after Friday’s 14-7 loss against Crystal Lake Central. He has his quirks and had behavior issues in the past, but sports help keep him focused and provide a social outlet.

“He’s been my rock,” said Wilbur Kemp, 49, who has had trouble finding work in recent years. “ ‘Cause he’s very positive and he keeps going. For the most part, he blasts through life and does what he wants to do, and I really feel proud of him that he has such a positive outlook.”

Thinking back, Wilbur can’t believe he and Wolfgang are in this position. Wilbur used to work as a mechanic and drive forklifts, and his family was hardly needy. Then the struggles began, ending with a divorce, losing their house and Wilbur battling mental health issues.

For a while, Wilbur and Wolfgang stayed with friends – “couch-surfing,” they called it – sleeping wherever they could. Later, they found PADS, which has helped with shelter and with Wilbur receiving necessary assistance. He recently started a job as a department manager at Walmart in Woodstock.

Administrators, teachers, coaches and students at North like and admire Wolfgang. Principal Brian McAdow says Wolfgang’s lunch card never runs out of funds because someone always checks on him and puts more down on his account. Others chip in with monetary or clothing donations.

“He’s shy about it. It makes him a little embarrassed,” McAdow said. “But he’s super-appreciative. He’s not in a position to pay that forward right now. He’s doing it by being positive and upbeat and as great of a kid as he is. We have other homeless students. What makes him exceptional is that he never uses it as a reason not to do something. He actually uses it as a reason to do more. He has every reason to be negative, every reason to be withdrawn, and he’s the opposite.”

Schroeder wants Wolfgang’s teammates to see him as an inspiration.

“I hope they realize when you have something challenging, look at this kid,” Schroeder said. “Maybe then it doesn’t seem like such a big deal anymore. The kids accept him. They respect him, how tough his life is. I want there to be more of an admiration for what he’s going through and what he’s overcoming.”

With the computer program HUDL, football coaches can set up game and practice videos, which players can watch at any time. It’s an invaluable tool almost all programs now use for watching their own teams and scouting opponents.

Coaches also can monitor who is watching and when, and Schroeder says no one watches more video than Wolfgang. A big reason is that on weekends, many Thunder players may have other social activities. Wolfgang is at PADS, where he and Wilbur have a 12-by-12-foot room with two beds, two dressers and two closets. The living room and kitchen are community areas.

Wolfgang plugs in his cellphone at PADS and watches team videos on HUDL. He hardly can wait after games until the videos are posted so he can critique his play.

Wolfgang would love to play football after high school, because he craves the competition and embraces being part of a team. If that opportunity does not happen, he is considering learning a trade for a good job later.

Those close to Wolfgang already call him a success for what he has accomplished, playing three sports and maintaining a positive outlook. They also feel such a strong-willed person will succeed later.

The Leadership of Greater McHenry County is an organization that educates and inspires professionals, and fosters and develops community leaders. Last year, the LGMC was looking for speakers for one of its programs about the homeless. McAdow is an LGMC member and was thrilled when social workers found Wolfgang as a potential speaker.

“I said, ‘You couldn’t pick a better person,’ ” McAdow said.

Wolfgang had never spoken in public, but he did what he did best. He kept moving; he pushed forward.

“It was pretty nerve-racking, being there in front of a room of people, telling your life story,” Wolfgang said. “It’s tough. I got through it, stayed strong, and it turned out pretty positive, from what I heard.”

Wilbur was there to hear the speech and swelled with pride.

“He’s definitely a positive force for homeless kids,” Wilbur said. “A lot of kids come into a homeless situation at his age, and they don’t want anybody to know. He’s strong enough. He’s kept his chin up. He gets everything he deserves.”

McAdow was not present for the speech but smiles at what people told him later.

“I guess there wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” McAdow said. “[Wolfgang] didn’t know it, he was just telling them what it was. They were so inspired by what he does.”