Goss: Telling night for Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central football

The underdogs have their chance.

The Joliet West and Lincoln-Way Central football teams have been champing at the bit to be relevant in their respective conference races.

West, under coach Jason Aubry, toils in the always-rugged SouthWest Suburban Blue. Central, with first-year coach Jeremy Cordell at the helm, is in the SouthWest Suburban Red, which is as balanced a league as you will find anywhere.

Match-ups Friday night could be telling. Lincoln-Way East, perennially one of the state’s top teams, will visit West, which made its inaugural playoff appearance last season. Central, which earned the playoffs for the first time since 2009, will entertain Lincoln-Way West, which has been state-ranked, whether in Class 5A or 6A, the last several seasons.

The kids and coaches involved may say otherwise, but Joliet West and Lincoln-Way Central do not have to win these games to prove themselves. If the Tigers can give Lincoln-Way East a good battle, and if the Knights can stay close to Lincoln-Way West, that will speak volumes. They will have arrived. They indeed they will be in a position where they can expect to compete for top positions in their conferences.

On the other hand, if Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way West dominate, serious work will be required to get Joliet West and Lincoln-Way Central back on track.

From what we have seen so far, you get the feeling the 2015 Tigers (2-0) and Knights (1-1) are strong enough to hang with their opponents. And if a couple things break the right way, they could come away with victories.

But again, while victories would be huge for multiple reasons, including the playoff boost they would provide, they are not absolutely necessary at this juncture.

In the case of Joliet West, if its defense does reasonably well slowing down the Griffins’ attack, and if the Alex Tibble-led offense, featuring receivers Xavier Smith and Kevon Dorris, can get decent production against East’s powerful defense, that will be a psychological boost.

As for Lincoln-Way Central, if the Knights’ defense can deal with Lincoln-Way West’s large and talented offensive line, and if the offense can put points on the board against linebacker Trey Telez and company, that would do wonders for their confidence.

When your goal is to take the next step, you want to show you belong on the field with the best. Joliet West and Lincoln-Way Central are in position to demonstrate how far they have come. Let’s see how they do.

