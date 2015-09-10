Grundy County church bulletins: Sept. 10, 2015

‘Patriots Day’ prayer gathering set for Sept. 11

MORRIS – The annual “Patriots Day” nationwide Prayer Gathering and Memorial Service, formally known as “Cry Out America,” will be Friday. The event will be from noon to 1:15 p.m. on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn in Morris. The rainout location is the Living Water Church of the Nazarene on Jefferson Street in the old Morris Theater.

“Patriots Day” is the remembrance of the tragedy of 9/11. Fourteen years ago, the nation was struck by a horrific act of terrorism that killed 3,000 people, among them some of the finest first responders. So to never forget the tragedy and the lives lost, Americans gather all across this nation for prayer and remembrance. Join pastors and military and government leaders from across Grundy County as they unite together to pray for the nation, community, churches, leaders, families, military, children and businesses. Please bring lawn chairs. For information, call pastor Rich Giovannetti at 815-942-3758.

Pancake breakfast scheduled Sunday morning

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St. in Morris, is having a pancake breakfast Sunday to kick off another year of Sunday school.

The community is invited to come and worship the Lord Jesus Christ at 9 a.m. and then stick around to enjoy pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. The breakfast is free. Sunday school classes will begin the following Sunday at 10:15 a.m. To register your child, call the church at 815-942-1145.

Grace Lutheran Church ‘Rally Day’ starts Sunday

MORRIS – Grace Lutheran Church kicks off the new Sunday school year with Rally Day activities for the boys and girls, preschool through eighth grade.

Sunday will begin with worship at 9:30 a.m., where there will be uplifting words from God’s word, singing wonderful hymns and hearing pastor Steve Heilmann speak about “What God says about obedience.”

Following worship, kids can enjoy games and all are invited to lunch provided by the Parish Ed Committee. Grace Lutheran Church is across from the Morris Municipal Airport, north on Route 47. For information, call 815-942-2252 or visit www.glcmorris.net.

Rally day to begin at Peace Lutheran on Sunday

MORRIS – All are welcome to attend Rally Day at Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane, Morris on Sunday.

Rally Day is an invitation for all children ages 3 through sixth grade to register for Sunday School classes that meet at 10:15 a.m. after the regular 9 a.m. worship service.

A confirmation class also is offered for seventh and eighth graders. Bring your children on Sunday for registration. There will be crafts, activities and a scavenger hunt. Lemonade and cupcakes will be served.

Junior high through high school kids are encouraged to visit on Rally Day to meet Peace's new youth coordinator, Michelle Lorenzen. Youth activities will kick into high gear with a "lock-in" on Saturday. For information, call Michelle at 815-942-1010. "Lutheran 101," an adult education program, will begin 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and will be led by Pr. Lu Bettisch.

Come find out what makes being Lutheran different from other denominations as we go back to our roots as Lutherans.

Craft and vendor Show at Coal City United Methodist

COAL CITY – The Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, is hosting a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will be in the church fellowship hall, so weather isn’t an issue.

Admission is $1, which includes a door prize ticket. There will be 30 crafters and vendors, including baby items, crocheted crafts, floral arrangements, home decor, art, photography, jewelry, infinity scarfs, quilted items, aromatherapy oils, custom T-shirts, Pampered Chef, Origami Owl, Usborne books and more. Come and do some early holiday shopping. For information, call Judy Miller at 815-530-5933.

Immaculate Conception Church fundraiser Oct. 10

BRAIDWOOD – Immaculate Conception Church of Braidwood is holding its second annual “A Nite at the Races” fundraising event at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. The event will be at the Gardner American Legion Hall, 426 Industry Ave., Gardner.

Food and drinks will be sold. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. Don’t forget to wear your favorite sports apparel to receive $10 of “funny money.” All proceeds will help with repairs and renovations to the parish hall. Must be 21 or over to attend.

Corn festival to hold annual chili supper

MORRIS – First Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual chili supper during the corn festival, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23.

The supper is in the Upper Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St., Morris.

The event will benefit the Senior High Mission Trip to Michigan in July.

Carryouts also are available.