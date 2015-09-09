Morris prepares to face Dundee-Crown on Friday

MORRIS – Sometimes, a team can learn more about itself after a loss than a victory.

Morris football coach Alan Thorson is hoping that last week’s 19-13 overtime loss to Washington is one of those learning experiences for the Redskins heading into this Friday night’s visit to Dundee-Crown.

“The kids took their lumps last week,” Thorson said after his team led, 13-0, at halftime, only to lose the game in overtime. “All you can do now is learn from it. Now, it’s time to see if we have learned what we need to learn from it.”

One of the things the Redskins want to improve on from last week is cutting down on penalties.

Morris was flagged 10 times last week, some of which stalled drives that had reached the red zone and pushed them out of scoring range.

“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Thorson said. “The first thing we did the last couple of days is red zone offense, working on finishing [the] drive. Not only executing the right plays, but not getting penalties.

“When you look at the film, our defense was very good last week. We just put the defense in some bad positions, especially in the fourth quarter. We need to eliminate that this week.”

Dundee-Crown comes in with a 1-1 record, the same as Morris.

The Chargers beat Elgin, 36-13, in the season opener before losing a 28-14 decision to Streamwood last week.

The Redskins defeated Dundee-Crown, 27-0, last season.

“They will throw the ball quite a bit,” Thorson said. “In their first game, they threw about eight or nine times, but they were ahead most of the time. In their second game, they threw it 31 times. They have a couple of running backs that have good speed, and their quarterback is a lefty who is very accurate.

“This will be a good test for our secondary. We haven’t seen a lot of passes yet this year, so we’re excited to see how we play against it.”

The Redskins ran the ball last effectively last week, with Michael Gerischer running 15 times for 101 yards and Michael Feeney running 80 yards on eight carries. Quarterback Nathan Guth completed 5 of 9 passes for 93 yards.

“In the first half last week, we really ate up the time of possession,” Thorson said. “We did score two touchdowns, but we also left a couple on the field when we had penalties in the red zone. If we clean that up, I think we will be in good shape.”

After a long trip to Washington last week, Morris should have its schedule figured out this week, giving the Redskins one less thing to worry about.

“We had a road trip last week, but that’s no excuse,” Thorson said. “The big thing for us is to see how we respond after a tough loss. If these kids are the kids I think they are, then I think we will play well.

“Right now, Dundee-Crown has the same record as us, so we definitely aren’t looking past them at all. Last year’s game against them doesn’t matter. They are definitely a better team than they were last year, so we have to be ready to play.”