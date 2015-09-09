High school football: Richmond-Burton game at Stillman Valley ruled a forfeit, unless it is made up midweek at some point

The football game that was supposed to take place between Richmond-Burton at Stillman Valley last Friday night currently is listed as a forfeit for R-B by the IHSA.

The sophomore game was played, but the varsity game was postponed when news reached the school that three Stillman Valley cheerleaders, on their way to the game, were involved in a car crash. One of the girls, Emily Fleming, and the driver of the other vehicle, Andy Conderman, died in the accident.

R-B athletic director and football coach Pat Elder said over the weekend the schools were still in discussion. R-B and Stillman Valley officials were trying to find a way to play the game, on a weekday, at some point.

“Right now, it is [a forfeit],” IHSA assistant executive director Matt Troha said in an email. “There is some talk of trying to reschedule the game mid-week later this season. Our executive director [Marty Hickman] is only one who could approve that and he hasn’t ruled it out, has simply asked them to present a time frame.”

Troha added that if both teams failed to make the playoffs, the game could be played on the first week of the playoffs, although R-B (2-0) is in good position to make the playoffs for a ninth consecutive season.