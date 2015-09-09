High School Football: CL Central jumps to No. 10, C-G holds at No. 3 in 6A

Crystal Lake Central, which is 2-0 and averaging 41.5 points a game, graced The Associated Press Class 6A rankings at No. 10 Wednesday.

Cary-Grove (2-0) hung on to its spot at No. 3 in Class 6A, where it was last week.

Central has four rushers with 177 yards or more and scored 83 points in its two victories. The Tigers host Prairie Ridge (1-1) in a 7:15 p.m. game Friday. Prairie Ridge is among other 6A teams receiving votes.

C-G defeated Lake Zurich, 30-15, last week to remain unbeaten. The Trojans host Grayslake North (2-0), which also is receiving votes in Class 6A, at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Johnsburg (4A) and Jacobs (7A) are the other local teams getting votes this week.

FOOTBALL

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (11) (2-0) 110 1

2. Loyola (2-0) 96 2

3. Naperville Central (2-0) 87 4

4. Stevenson (1-1) 67 3

5. Edwardsville (2-0) 58 5

(tie) Barrington (2-0) 58 6

7. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 41 8

8. Oak Park River Forest (2-0) 32 10

9. Brother Rice (2-0) 14 NR

10. New Trier (2-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 10, Naperville Neuqua Valley 8, Waubonsie Valley 5, Lyons 4, Maine South 4.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenbard West (10) (2-0) 132 1

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3) (2-0) 118 2

3. Libertyville (2-0) 105 4

4. East St. Louis (1-1) 72 3

5. Simeon (1-1) 69 7

6. Normal Community (2-0) 68 6

7. Lincoln-Way East (1-1) 50 8

8. Batavia (2-0) 42 9

9. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-1) 18 5

10. Rockford Auburn (2-0) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Benet 5, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Lincoln-Way Central 5, Geneva 3, Hononegah 2, St. Charles North 2, Wheaton North 1, Fenwick 1, Jacobs 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9) (2-0) 117 1

2. Montini (3) (2-0) 111 2

3. Cary-Grove (2-0) 96 3

4. Lemont (2-0) 74 5

5. Lake Forest (2-0) 60 8

6. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 52 10

7. Providence (0-2) 39 4

8. Hinsdale South (1-1) 31 7

9. Normal West (1-1) 16 6

10. Crystal Lake Central (2-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Belvidere North 10, Rock Island 9, Lincoln Way North 9, Prairie Ridge 7, Grayslake North 5, Oak Lawn Richards 3, Champaign Centennial 2, Crete-Monee 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nazareth (11) (2-0) 137 1

2. Joliet Catholic (3) (2-0) 129 2

3. St. Francis (2-0) 107 3

4. Metamora (2-0) 83 5

5. Peoria Central (2-0) 80 7

6. Peoria Notre Dame (2-0) 66 T8

7. Lincoln Way West (2-0) 49 10

8. Sterling (2-0) 43 T8

9. Triad (2-0) 18 NR

10. Normal University (1-1) 11 4

Others receiving votes: Highland 9, Belvidere 9, Centralia 7, Sycamore 7, Washington 6, Champaign Central 5, Jacksonville 4, Antioch 2, Rich Central 1, Vernon Hills 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (13) (2-0) 148 1

2. Phillips (2-0) 129 2

3. Rockford Lutheran (1) (2-0) 125 3

4. Althoff Catholic (1) (2-0) 95 4

5. Geneseo (2-0) 84 5

6. Herrin (2-0) 64 6

7. Murphysboro (2-0) 52 8

8. Columbia (2-0) 38 9

9. Plano (2-0) 19 NR

10. Manteno (2-0) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Coal City 11, Canton 9, Mt. Zion 8, Quincy Notre Dame 6, Rock Island Alleman 6, Morris 4, Johnsburg 3, St. Edward 3, Taylorville 2, Breese Central 2, Breese Mater Dei 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (11) (2-0) 133 1

2. Wilmington (3) (2-0) 122 3

3. Williamsville (2-0) 116 2

4. Bishop McNamara (2-0) 96 4

5. St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0) 83 5

6. Tolono Unity (2-0) 70 6

7. Bloomington Central Catholic (1-1) 44 NR

8. Monticello (2-0) 42 9

9. Aurora Christian (2-0) 18 NR

10. Erie-Prophetstown (1-1) 15 7

Others receiving votes: Newton 10, Pleasant Plains 8, Elmwood-Brimfield 7, Byron 3, Mercer County 2, Marshall 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Tuscola (9) (2-0) 129 1

2. Hall (5) (2-0) 128 2

3. Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 112 4

4. Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) 103 5

5. Nashville (2-0) 63 8

5. Athens (2-0) 63 7

7. Rockridge (0-2) 42 3

8. Chester (2-0) 40 9

9. Orion (2-0) 22 NR

10. Lawrenceville (2-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 10, Auburn 9, Fieldcrest 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Sangamon Valley 6, IC Catholic 6, Johnston City 3, Sparta 3, El Paso-Gridley 3.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (8) (2-0) 124 2

2. Forreston (5) (2-0) 101 7

3. Dakota (2-0) 94 4

(tie) Arcola (2-0) 94 3

5. Stark County (2-0) 78 5

6. Galena (1-1) 62 1

7. Annawan Wethersfield (2-0) 57 6

8. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (2-0) 36 9

9. Polo (2-0) 17 NR

10. Stockton (2-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Ottawa Marquette 12, Winchester West Central 11, Decatur St. Teresa 8, Chicago Hope Academy 4, Carrollton 2, Pawnee 1.