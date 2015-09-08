Video evidence in Fox Lake police shooting fails to lead to suspects

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force Commander George Filenko briefs the media Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, at village hall in Fox Lake. Investigators are processing DNA found at the crime scene where Fox Lake police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz was shot and killed, investigators said Tuesday. Police confirmed Tuesday that Gliniewicz’s squad car was not equipped with a dash cam. However, Filenko said he is hopeful that ongoing canvassing and re-canvassing of the area by police my reveal more video. (H. Rick Bamman)

FOX LAKE – Investigators continue to search for three men suspected in the shooting death of Fox Lake Police Lt. Joseph Gliniewicz after they said three men seen in what they hoped were promising surveillance videos were not connected to the slaying.

A week after the shooting, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force Cmdr. George Filenko said police had interviewed the men in the video compiled from residences and businesses and ruled them out as suspects using items such as time-stamped receipts.

With their “significant” video leads exhausted, police are left with the vague description – two white men and one black man – Gliniewicz gave to dispatchers in the moments before his death. Despite the blow to the investigation, Filenko reiterated police are forging ahead in their search.

“I have to stay optimistic,” Filenko said. “I have to stay positive. I have to keep moving forward.”

In the first update since Friday, Filenko confirmed Gliniewicz’s squad car was not equipped with a camera, and none of the video revealed so far has shown his movements that day. Still, Filenko said he hopes more video will be revealed as police canvass and re-canvass the area near the crime scene.

“Who knows if there’s other video out there?” Filenko said.

Gliniewicz, 52, was killed Sept. 1 after calling in suspicious activity just before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Honing Road. Police and community sources have identified the area as one known for drug exchanges, squatting and periodic vandalism – Gliniewicz, a 30-year-veteran of the department, at some point was assigned to keep an eye on it, Filenko said.

In a glimmer of good news during a news conference Tuesday, Filenko said police have obtained DNA from evidence found at the scene. Filenko refused to disclose where the DNA was found, or what form it was in, but said it was in contact with evidence at the crime scene that was relevant to Gliniewicz.

“The DNA we recovered is not Lt. Gliniewicz’s DNA, so that raises a red flag,” Filenko said.

Police will compare that with samples in the federal Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, database. The DNA also will be compared with more than 50 samples taken from people interviewed in the case so far.

Filenko previously said Gliniewicz’s .40 caliber handgun had been recovered at the scene. He refused Tuesday to divulge details about whether the weapon had been fired, or autopsy details such as the number and nature of Gliniewicz’s gunshot wounds.

Police continue to investigate the case as a homicide, Filenko said. He added that police have not ruled out any theories, including that the shooting is in some way connected to the internal investigation that landed former Fox Lake Police Chief Michael Behan and another officer on paid administrative leave in August.

Behan has since retired. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Michael Keller was appointed as the department’s interim police chief, and Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scot Kurek was named interim deputy chief.

Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Covelli said the department changes were not connected to the ongoing shooting investigation.

Police have investigated 185 leads, with tips continuing to roll in throughout the country, Filenko said. They have also collected as many as 50 DNA swabs from individuals, most of which presumably to rule out people who might have had innocent contact with Gliniewicz if it matches the unknown DNA collected at the scene.

The FBI has established a dedicated tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, as well as a dedicated website at www.fbi.gov/foxlake where people can submit tips as well as photos and video. A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the killers’ capture and conviction, and people and businesses interested in contributing can contact Lake County Undersheriff Raymond Rose at 847-377-4367.

Gliniewicz, a beloved community figure known as “G.I Joe” to his friends, left behind a wife and four sons and was set to retire at the end of September. He was a 30-year veteran of the force and served in the U.S. Army.

Gliniewicz was laid laid to rest Monday after a ceremony that Covelli said drew more than 4,000 fellow police officers and mourners from all over the country.

“His legacy will not be forgotten,” Covelli said. “And the lives he touched will not be forgotten.”