Prep football insider: Batavia attack is more than just 11

The Bulldogs and coach Dennis Piron entered Friday’s Upstate Eight Conference crossover matchup with South Elgin knowing what it would get from its standout players.

Quarterback Kyle Niemiec is as steady as a performer as there is in the area, while wide receiver Canaan Coffey is determined to find the end zone, which he did Friday night. But there were a significant group of Bulldogs that came in a bit under the radar and showed there’s more than just Niemiec and Coffey to worry about in Batavia.

“We have unselfish players,” Piron said. “A number of guys that can step up and make plays and it could be a different guy each week. Depending on our matchup, we ask the guys to do certain things. So we’re excited because some of the guys haven’t even gotten going yet.”

Junior tight end Glenn Albanese stepped up in a big way against the Storm (five catches for 79 yards) after only pulling down one reception in Week 1. Piron said Albanese was asked to be more of a blocker in the opener at Oswego against a stronger defensive line.

With Coffey being targeted as many times as he is – he had nine catches in Week 1 – Albanese and wide receiver Johnny Fitch made key plays to help Batavia improve to 2-0. Piron said he also expects to see even more improvement from Fitch, and other receivers such as Cole Stokke and Nick Stuttle.

Over the public address system at Batavia on Friday night, the starting offense was announced and there were well more than 11 players announced. There was a reason for that.

“When I write down my starting offense, I say 17 or 18 guys,” Piron said. “It’s because they all play. I don’t have just 11. From our wideouts to tight ends, running backs and fullback, there are a number of guys that we think can help this team win and started to show it.”

Saints aim for River turnaround

St. Charles East senior linebacker Jack Russell says the Saints’ 0-2 start hasn’t tempered players’ enthusiasm during practices or in the locker room.

“It’s a lot of energy with this group,” Russell said. “It’s a just a matter of channeling the energy into positive thoughts and intensity during the game.”

Jacobs punted only once during the Saints’ 35-10 loss in Week 2.

“The offense was going three-and-out in the first half, putting the defense right back on the field,” East coach Bryce Farquhar said. “And it seemed like by the time the offense figured it out in the second half, we ended up in a hole to the point we couldn’t recover from.”

East will look to earn its first win since Week 9 of 2014 when it hosts Elgin in its Upstate Eight Conference River Division opener Friday. The contest also is the Saints’ homecoming game.

Passing game propels North

St. Charles North coach Rob Pomazak lauded junior quarterback Zach Mettetal’s poise and the wide receiver corps’ athleticism after North topped Bartlett, 35-13, in a Saturday afternoon matinee at Millennium Field in Streamwood.

“Zach trusts his receivers. He’s not trying to overpower anybody,” Pomazak said. “He’s going to put the ball up in a spot where he feels like our kids can go up and get it, and that’s what they did.”

– Chris Casey,

ccasey@shawmedia.com

• Kane County Chronicle sports editor Kevin Druley contributed to this report.