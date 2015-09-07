Goss: South’s ‘D’ was good test for Joliet West

There usually are multiple ways to dissect what transpires in a football game.

Joliet West coach Jason Aubry and his staff were in that situation after Friday’s 21-6 victory at Plainfield South.

There is no disputing that the West defense played very well, especially after shaking off the penalty bug that hampered the flow of the first quarter.

Offensively, the Tigers did enough to score three first-half touchdowns, and they controlled the ball much of the second half. But was that enough?

“I know our offensive coaches weren’t happy [with 21 points],” Aubry said. “Everyone would like to score more points all the time. But when you look at it, the other team’s defense is out to stop you, and South has a very good defense.”

If fact, Aubry considered the Cougars an ideal opponent on the week preceding the huge SouthWest Suburban Blue opener Friday night at home against Lincoln-Way East.

“We thought they [Cougars] were a lot like Lincoln-Way East, defensively,” Aubry said. “They are good, and they do a lot of the same things East does.

“We got through this one. We’re happy to be 2-0. Now we have got to step up if we want to get to the postseason again.”

West qualified for the playoffs for the first time last season and dropped a 31-7 first-round decision to Oswego. That game was tied at 7 late in the first quarter when quarterback Alex Tibble exited with a high ankle sprain.

Tibble is back – and perhaps, because of that, the Tigers feel as if they can score points at any time. That may not be realistic, but the Tigers’ defense is primed to not allow the opposing offense to get the upper hand.

“Our defense has been playing very well, and that’s huge,” Aubry said.

As for South – as much of a hole as the Cougars are in at 0-2 – they know that with the defense they have, they are not out of the playoff picture, not by a long shot.

“Our defense has been bringing tremendous energy and effort,” South coach Ken Bublitz said. “But we need the other two aspects [offense and the kicking game].”

Among the Cougars delivering big defensive plays against West were lineman Brenton Dickson; linebackers Danny Saracco, Jake Portz and Nick Portz; and defensive backs Kevin Valentine and Joseph Yanke.

South will begin Southwest Prairie play Friday night at Plainfield East. With the Bengals also 0-2, that shapes up as a must-win for both sides.

In this, the last season before Joliet West and Joliet Central join the Southwest Prairie, the conference promises another round of wild and crazy results. Oswego is the king until someone proves otherwise, but how many others in the league will be playoff bound – and who those others will be – is anyone’s guess.

South, for example, can work its way into the hunt.

“We have the energy and effort on defense, but the execution is lacking on the offensive end,” Bublitz said. “We have to get better. That’s on all of us. That’s on me and the coaching staff. We all have to execute better and find a way to get some consistency.”

Bublitz tried two quarterbacks, Nicholas Deppe and Jackson Howarth, against West. He tried running back Jake Maher from the Wildcat formation. But a series of penalties – the Cougars were whistled 15 times for 156 yards – helped spoil whatever consistency they attempted to find.

“We’re just not hitting on all cylinders,” Bublitz said.

But much like Joliet West, the Cougars have a strong enough defense to help win plenty of games the rest of the way. Their degree of success will depend heavily on other aspects of the game.

