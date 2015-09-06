Prep football Week 2 notes: C-G QB J.P. Sullivan efficient passing the ball

In Cary-Grove’s triple-option offense, the opportunity to throw the ball isn’t always there.

Senior and first-year starting quarterback J.P. Sullivan knows this, so he made the most of his opportunities in the Trojans' 30-15 nonconference win over Lake Zurich on Friday, completing all six of his passing attempts for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Through two games, Sullivan has been most efficient, completing 10 of 12 passes for 182 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He threw it right where he needed to and our kids basically made some great catches,” C-G coach Brad Seaburg said. “That's always a part of our game plan. Sometimes we throw it more than other games."

Sullivan's biggest completion came on a busted coverage over the middle late in the third quarter, when he hit Kyle Pressley (three catches, 80 yards) for 47 yards. The big play put C-G on the Lake Zurich 8, and the Trojans (2-0) ran the ball from there, going up 30-7 on a 2-yard touchdown run from Ryan Magel.

Sullivan hit Oscar Rivera for a 29-yard score in the second quarter and connected with Magel for a 15-yard touchdown just before halftime to give the Trojans a 21-7 lead.

Tigers look sharp: After the Crystal Lake Central players raised their helmets and sung the fight song to salute the home crowd after their 35-12 victory over Woodstock, they gathered together for coach Jon McLaughlin’s postgame speech.

The Tigers (2-0, 1-0 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division) were crisp and efficient on both sides of the ball, rushing for 366 yards while limiting Woodstock to only 25 on the ground. It has been a promising start for a team that entered the season with a new coach, four new offensive linemen, a new quarterback, a new running back and only two defensive starters.

But rather than look back at their two victories, the Tigers already were looking ahead. Friday they play Prairie Ridge (1-1) in a game that will be by far the Tigers’ biggest test. The Wolves, by contrast, return key players at nearly every position and look to be one of the favorites to win the FVC Fox.

“If you can’t get jacked up for PR,” senior linebacker Jeremy Hey said, “then you shouldn’t be out on the field.”

PR does it all: While Prairie Ridge’s offense put up gaudy numbers Friday, the defense and special teams also were tough.

Thanks in part to linebackers Jacob Ommen (with an important first-quarter fumble recovery) and Terrell Sheridan (a first-quarter sack), the Wolves were on the hunt. A second-half interception by defensive back Nick Greenberg was the icing on the cake.

Kicker Derek Greiner was strong on kickoffs and especially PATs (10 of 10 Friday and 12 of 12 for the year).

“I relied on my fundamentals and the hard work we put in at practice,” Greiner said. “Our ‘D’ was very good and our ‘O’ moved the ball well, moving forward we need to keep playing smart and physical.”

– Mike DeFabo and Daniel Berg contributed to this report.