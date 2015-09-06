High school football: Crystal Lake South wins in long-distance road trip

CAHOKIA – Crystal Lake South football coach Chuck Ahsmann faced a tough decision when scheduling for Week 2 of the season and a potential five-hour bus ride to Cahokia.

The Gators did not have a lot of options, however, after South Elgin needed out of the originally scheduled game for a commitment to the Upstate Eight Conference.

South made the most of its business trip, making the trek in coach buses, then battling the Comanches and extreme heat for a 27-8 nonconference victory Saturday at Brien Field.

The Gators (1-1) rode a gritty and detemined defense that picked off four passes to a commanding victory. Linebacker Drew Murtaugh intercepted two passes, while defensive backs Blake Martel and Tommy Berger had one apiece. Berger returned his for a 29-yard touchdown that put South up, 21-0, early in the third quarter.

“We worked hard all week and had a lot of conditioning for this (heat),” Murtaugh said.

Running back Corey Sheehan carried 19 times for 91 yards to lead the offense that took care of the ball and scored when it needed. Sophomore running back Kyle Leva added 52 yards on 10 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

“The offensive line did great,” Leva said. “The pulling guards opened up big holes all day.”

South’s defense stymied both Cahokia quarterbacks most of the game. Darrius McClatchery and Wayne Grant Jr. combined for 14 for 27 for 132 yards and four interceptions. The Comanches fell to 0-2.

“We came off blocks and flowed to the ball,” Martel said. “We flow (to the ball) very well.”

Sheehan thought the team was ready after its 21-14 loss to Marian Central in the season opener.

“We worked hard during the week and knew we had to be perfect on every play,” Sheehan said.