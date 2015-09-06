Goss: Fun with JCA Hall of Champions

Mark Grant began his acceptance speech with a humble, “I don’t deserve this.”

And then he said, “Remember, growing old is mandatory. Growing up is optional.”

A huge Saturday night at the Joliet Catholic Student Activity Center – where Grant, Terry Gannon, Mike Alstott, Liz Tortorello-Nelson and the late Elmer “Tippy” Madarik constitute the second class inducted into the Joliet Catholic Hall of Champions – could not conclude in a livelier manner. In a sense, you can say Grant hasn’t grown up, which is what endears him to everyone he meets.

The former eight-year major league pitcher, who these days partners with Dick Enberg as the colorful color commentator for San Diego Padres telecasts, broke the mold. If you missed him Saturday night, plan to attend the Hilltopper Alumni Banquet on Nov 12, where he will conduct a Q-and-A-style session with “Da coach,” Mike Ditka.

The format of the induction ceremony was a video presentation on each inductee, followed by a brief acceptance speech. The video introduction for Grant was priceless.

First, after Gannon accepted his award, the emcee, JCA athletic director and football coach Dan Sharp, said, “That concludes our program – let’s eat.” It evoked laughter from the audience because everyone knew who was left.

“Oh, I guess we have one more honoree,” Sharp corrected himself.

Former JCA basketball coach Dan McCarthy was among those on the video talking about Gannon. The topic for University of St. Francis baseball coach Brian Michalak was his cousin, Grant.

It began with Michalak and McCarthy chatting as they prepared to speak. Michalak asked McCarthy when they asked him to do this, and he said about three weeks ago.

“They asked me about 11:30 last night,” Michalak said, indicating it was difficult to find someone. “What am I supposed to say? Maybe I’ll just make something up.”

When Grant accepted his award, he was choked up but still was able to dig deep into his bag of funnies.

For example: “How many of you honorees can say you started a food fight, ran over a teacher in the hallway and were suspended for being drunk? I can.”

And: “It’s amazing what having a good fastball can do compared to a 1.8 GPA.”

Grant was the No. 10 overall pick by the San Francisco Giants out of high school in 1981. Gannon – his classmate, who went on to play basketball at North Carolina State, where he was sixth man for Jim Valvano’s 1983 national champion – was the shortstop when Grant pitched and blew hitters away.

“I was nice to look over my right shoulder and see Terry at short and Scott Markley in center field,” Grant said. “Terry, I’m sorry you didn’t get a lot of work, but it was nice to see you out there.”

From another story: “I was called into the dean’s office ... shocker.”

And: “It said 1981 on my diploma, which is the an amazing thing in itself.”

He concluded with a serious thought, “You show people what it’s like to be a Hillman or an Angel by the way you treat people.”

Alstott, who coaches high school football in Florida, was unable to attend. He made six Pro Bowls with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played with the Super Bowl XXXVII winner. His brother, Mark, accepted his award, and he and others on the video spoke of Mike’s unparalleled work ethic and the work he does for charitable causes in the Tampa Bay area.

Gannon, the ultimate class act, has worked as a broadcaster for ABC Sports, NBC Sports, ESPN and The Golf Channel. He was working The Deutsche Bank PGA tournament in Boston over the weekend. After two months of asking, he finally got off one day to attend the banquet.

He joked that if he wasn’t on The Golf Channel’s coverage at noon Sunday, it probably means he’s out of a job. Not to worry. He was on TV sounding as good as ever, although he had to be exhausted.

Vince Cornelius, Gannon’s high school teammate, said that anytime the greatest shooter in Joliet history is debated, it’s always Gannon and Roger Powell Sr. 1-2, in either order.

Mike Gillespie, Gannon’s coach at Joliet Catholic, was on the video with this: “I remember the night Terry scored 44 points and missed one shot. He had those great nights. The great night for me was the one and only time I got to kick Terry out of practice for not giving his best.”

Gannon said being at the banquet was the most important thing for him to do Saturday night. He said Joliet Catholic “gave me the confidence to be part of something that is bigger than yourself.”

Once at North Carolina State, Michael Jordan was on fire for North Carolina. Valvano said, “Can’t anybody stop this guy?” Gannon was next to him on the bench and offered. Valvano said, “That’s Michael Jordan, not Hamilton Jordan.”

After Tortorello-Nelson’s sister, Laura, and former volleyball teammates Gretchen Beltzhoover-Troha and Mary Penosky, talked of her in glowing terms, Tortorello-Nelson said, “That’s tough to listen to about yourself. It’s great, though.

“You know, all the other honorees have a Wikipedia page. I don’t. I’m the only one without one. But that’s OK.”

Tortorello-Nelson led St. Francis Academy to two straight state appearances, including a fourth-place finish in 1986. She then led Wisconsin to the Big Ten championship and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. She coached at Loyola for 11 years and now is the athletic director at Chicago Latin.

“It’s great to win,” she said. “But that’s not going to happen all the time. Kids who walk in the door have to see the support system like you have [at JCA].”

Madarik, after returning from serving in World War II, became the first NFL player from Joliet Catholic. As was common in those days, he did it all for the Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins. Terry Ziesmer, his nephew, accepted his award and told stories about some of his noteworthy plays, such as booming a punt 50 yards and downing it himself and catching a deflected pass he threw and taking it in for a touchdown.

