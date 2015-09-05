Garrett runs for another 3-TD performance in Batavia football’s win over South Elgin

BATAVIA – Batavia football coach Dennis Piron knew the Bulldogs were going to get all they could handle from South Elgin on Friday in their first home game of the season.

But the Bulldogs had an answer.

Zach Garrett ran for three touchdowns for the second week in a row to lead Batavia to a 35-28 win in an Upstate Eight Conference crossover. The senior running back’s touchdown with 1:59 left proved to be the difference.

“South Elgin came out strong and kind of surprised me, that’s for sure,” Garrett said. “We made a few mistakes but correct them down the stretch and that’s what matters. Our line did a great job and really made things easy for me. Finding five or six yards every time seemed simple with how well they kept blocking.”

It looked like Garrett’s final score, from five yards out to give the Bulldogs (2-0) a 14-point advantage, would be the icing on the cake, but South Elgin stormed down the field quickly to make things interesting.

But junior tight end Glenn Albanese, who had five catches for 79 yards, had his biggest touch of the game recovering the ensuing onside kick.

Batavia quarterback Kyle Niemiec took two knees to run the clock out and send the Bulldogs to another 2-0 start.

South Elgin (1-1) which had leads of 7-0, 14-7, and 21-14, would not go away. After Batavia tied the score at 7, South Elgin standout wide receiver Derek Kumerow returned the kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

A big key entering the game was Batavia’s ability to slow down Kumerow. The senior wideout had 10 catches for 197 yards in the Storm’s season-opening win over St. Charles East. He was less successful Friday. Kumerow caught six passes for 72 yards and did not find the end zone via a reception.

The big turn in the game came with Batavia outscoring the Storm, 14-0, in the third quarter, followed by Garrett’s run near the end of the fourth for 21 unanswered points.

Senior linebacker Colin Thurston and crew stopped South Elgin quarterback Jake AmRhein and the Storm offense on several fourth-down attempts in the second half to climb back into the ballgame.

After beating Oswego on the road in Week 1, the Bulldogs wanted to make sure a letdown didn’t happen in front of their home crowd.

Canaan Coffey, the team’s go-to offensive weapon, was quiet in the first half, but had two catches – one of which went for a nine-yard touchdown – in the second half.

Coffey has now caught three touchdowns from Niemiec this season. However, just because Coffey was shut down for a bit didn’t mean a slowed down Batavia offense. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Albanese became the beneficiary from the attention Coffey received.

“Everyone stepped up tonight,” Coffey said. “Glenn was the man there for a while. He did a great job of getting open and finding room. All of our wideouts stepped up and made plays. It was awesome to see and great to come out with a win.”

No matter how they did it, or how the Bulldogs thought they played, they walked away Friday just another step closer to that “feeling of dreaming about something special” that Piron allowed them to do before the season.

“This was a good game for us to learn from and get better,” Garrett said. “We kept fighting and hung in there every time we got down. We were able to hang on and get the win and that’s all that we wanted to do tonight.”

“This game just shows what kind of team we have here,” Coffey said. “We stuck together, battled through mistakes and never gave up. You know, we have so much fun out there and never stop doing that. Even in this tough times, we have fun playing this game. This hard work we put in this offseason, just everyone giving it their all, is paying off big time.”

BATAVIA 35, SOUTH ELGIN 28

South Elgin 14 7 0 7 – 28

Batavia 7 7 14 7 – 35

HOW THEY SCORED First quarter SE – A. Kamienski 1 pass from AmRhein (kick failed), 9:07. BAT – Anderson 3 run (Carlson kick), 2:46. SE – Kumerow 92 kickoff return (Gomez run), 2:29. Second quarter BAT – Garrett 8 run (Carlson kick), 10:55. SE – J. Kamienski 7 pass from AmRhein (Farfan kick), 1:08. Third quarter BAT – Garrett 16 run (Carlson kick), 8:41. BAT – Coffey 9 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), 1:04. Fourth quarter BAT – Garrett 5 run (Carlson kick), 1:59. SE – Thomas 8 pass from AmRhein (Farfan kick), :49.9.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – South Elgin: Griffin 13-69, AmRhein 6-40, Thomas 1-9, Gomez 1-minus-3. TOTAL: 21-117. Batavia: Garrett 27-134, Anderson 3-21, Thomas 3-16, Niemiec 6-5. TOTAL: 39-176. PASSING – South Elgin: AmRhein 18-35-0-172, Gomez 5-7-1-22, Kumerow 0-0-0-0. Batavia: Niemiec 20-30-1-268. RECEIVING – South Elgin: Kumerow 6-72, J. Kamienski 6-49, Thomas 5-34, Griffin 2-20, A. Kamienski 4-19. Batavia: Albanese 5-79, Coffey 5-74, Fitch 4-57, Stokke 2-30, Anderson 2-15, Beckmann 1-7, Stuttle 1-6. TOTAL TEAM YARDS – South Elgin 311, Batavia 444.

Sophomore score: Batavia 33, South Elgin 30.