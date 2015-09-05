Plainfield North football falls short at Bishop McNamara

KANKAKEE – Life is tough on the road, especially against a four-time state champion like Bishop McNamara.

Plainfield North had five trips into the red zone and came away with zero points, leading to a 17-14 Tigers defeat Friday.

The Tigers' final drive was stalled at the McNamara 16-yard line with 21 seconds left in the game on a fumble by quarterback JD Ekowa. An apparent 32-yard game-winning touchdown from Ekowa to tight end Kyle Speas was overruled with 32 seconds left in the game. The back judge claimed Speas caught the ball on the end line of the end zone.

Ekowa hit Zach Jarosz for 16-yard reception to the 16-yard line with 26 seconds left. After being sacked on the next play, Ekowa fumbled, and McNamara recovered and ran out the remaining 21 seconds of the game.

Ekowa was 15 for 28 with 296 yards and two touchdowns to Jarosz. Jarosz caught five for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

With 21 seconds left in the half, Jarosz scored from 25-yards out to tie the score at 14 at halftime.

McNamara’s Dylan Post’s 29-yard field goal with 8:29 in the third quarter turned out to be the game-winning kick.