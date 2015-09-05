Oswego East football shuts down Marian

The Oswego East defense highlighted the home opener against Marian Catholic with its first shutout as the Wolves improved to 2-0 with a 35-0 win last Friday.

In addition to holding the Spartans scoreless, the defense also held Marian to -10 yards passing and 2 yards rushing in the game.

"Their starting quarterback got hurt in the first quarter and their second string was hurt in the middle of the second quarter. Our defense played really well, and I'm sure that was a factor, but our defense held them to -8 yards of total offense," Oswego East head coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "Any time you can do that from a defensive standpoint, you put yourself in a good position to win."

Oswego East (2-0) established a 28-0 halftime lead, as junior Tyran Bailey rushed for two touchdowns, junior Jaylon Banks had one run into the end zone and junior Devin Riley scored for the Wolves while junior Chase Bruns kicked three field goals to complete the final score.

"Offensively, we still had a few too many mistakes for my liking, but we were able to capitalize on some of the situations our defense put them in," LeBlanc said. "Marian was a little bit better defensively than West Chicago was, a little more athletic, but I thought we probably took a slight step backwards. I think it was more the level of competition, but it's nothing that can't be corrected. Inexperience in our line play still shows up for us when we watch film. Everything that we saw out there that wasn't positive is correctable."

Oswego East will now prepare for the Southwest Prairie Conference opener at Plainfield North on Friday at 7 p.m. The Tigers enter the game with a 1-1 record after falling to 17-14 to Bishop McNamara last Friday.

“Plainfield North is very aggressive defensively and they have some pretty talented kids, so we have to make sure that we are able to match their aggressiveness,” LeBlanc said. “Offensively, they do a bunch of different things and create some matchup problems. Their ability to go from a double tight T formation, power run formation to a spread formation without changing their personnel, those are things that give their opponents trouble. It’s conference time and we’re hoping to raise our level of play another notch.”