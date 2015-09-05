Joliet West defense shuts down Plainfield South

JOLIET – A game that began as a disjointed mess changed on one play.

Joliet West quarterback Alex Tibble hit wide receiver Xavier Smith with a 48-yard touchdown pass with 3 minutes 15 seconds left in the first quarter and the Tigers (2-0) went on to secure a 21-6 nonconference victory Friday night over Plainfield South.

South (0-2) responded to Smith's touchdown with a 73-yard scoring drive to get within 7-6, with Jake Maher scoring from 7 yards out from the Wildcat formation. But as Cougars coach Ken Bublitz noted, "Even when we got it to 7-6, it never felt like we were that close."

South finished with a net of 5 yards of offense in the middle two quarters combined and totaled 191 in the game. That was barely more than the Cougars' penalty yardage. They were whistled 15 times for 156 yards.

West also was hit hard by yellow flags, with 12 calls for 97 yards. But the Tigers scored twice in the second quarter to lead 21-6 and controlled the second half with the help of strong defense and favorable field position.

The second-quarter touchdowns scored on Jakob Coyl's 7-yard run and Alex Tibble's 1-yard pass to John Choate after Tibble hit freshman Keon Dorris with a 32-yard toss over the middle to the 1. The two-point conversion after Coyl's score came on a pass from freshman Jaxon Aubry to Dorris.

Tibble finished 17 of 35 passing for 191 yards and the two touchowns. He was intercepted once, by linebacker Danny Saracco. West rushed for 87 yards.

Before the game, the public address announcer read a touching letter from the parents of former Cougars football standout Sean McGrail, 20, who died earlier this year from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.