High school football: Marian Central tops McHenry behind Peisert’s big game

WOODSTOCK – Marian Central senior Emitt Peisert cherishes his new role as the player who carries the load in the Hurricanes’ backfield, although he also is quick to deflect too much praise.

Peisert enjoyed his career-best with 228 yards on 24 carries as the Hurricanes defeated McHenry, 28-18, in a nonconference football game Friday at George Harding Field, saying he was just reaping the benefits of others.

“That’s all on our offensive line,” said Peisert, who has 388 yards in two games. “They were just being so patient. Our [read option] offense is all about deceiving the defense. Once we opened up, I knew we were going to be hard to stop on offense.”

The line of Andrew and Kyle Darbro, Sam Gibson, Matt Crook and Nick Dioguardi were the ones opening the holes. The Hurricanes (2-0) had to play most of the game without two-way lineman Gavin Dineen, who was battling a lower back injury.

At one point in the first half, Peisert had four consecutive carries or 10 or more yards. He had 145 at halftime and his 49-yard dash saved the last drive of the first half, which ended with a Jake Higgins field goal that left the Hurricanes down, 12-10.

“Emitt’s a grinder, he’s Marian Central through and through,” Hurricanes coach Mike Maloney said. “He embraces contact and runs hard. I’m the O-Line coach, so I have to make sure those guys are making the holes for him.”

Marian took an 18-12 lead in the third quarter on Peisert’s 22-yard touchdown, but the Warriors (0-2) came right back with quarterback Colton Klein’s 67-yard scoring pass to fullback Corey Lersch, which tied the score.

That was all the Hurricanes’ defense allowed as it clamped down on McHenry in the fourth quarter.

“We played very athletically and executed every play,” defensive end Ike McGuire said. “It was a very important win. McHenry’s a good team and it was a hard battle.”

Warriors running back Gio Purpura finished with 110 yards rushing and Klein threw for 149.

“In the first half we played with a lot of heart and excitement,” McHenry coach Dave D’Angelo said. “Our team got better tonight. That’s the second very good team we’ve played and we had our chances to win the ballgame.”

UNSUNG HERO

Elias Edmondson

Marian Central, Junior, Safety

Edmondson returned a punt 38 yards early in the second half to set up the Hurricanes on the McHenry 22-yard line. RB Emitt Peisert scored on the next play and Marian did not trail again. Edmonson also had two key sacks in the second half.

The Number

167

All-purpose yards for McHenry RB Gio Purpura, who rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 57 yards.

And another thing

Marian kicker Jake Higgins hit metal on two field-goal attempts. His first of the game hit the right upright and was no good. His third attempt grazed the crossbar and bounced through, giving Marian its final 10-point lead.

Marian Central 28, McHenry 18

McHenry 0 12 6 0 – 18

Marian Central 0 10 15 3 – 28

Second quarter

McH–Purpura 2 run (pass failed), 11:55.

MC–Budmayr 1 run (Higgins kick), 6:30.

McH–Purpura 6 run (run failed), 2:33.

MC–FG Higgins 26, 0:00.

Third quarter

MC–Peisert 22 run (Rominski pass from Budmayr), 9:48.

McH–Lersch 67 pass from Klein (kick failed), 8:25.

MC–Budmayr 7 run (Higgins kick), 2:24.

Fourth quarter

MC–FG Higgins 36, 7:22.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–McHenry: Purpura 14-110, Lersch 9-39, Szamlewski 3-23, Pautz 5-10, Klein 10-minus 11. Totals: 41-177. Marian Central: Peisert 24-228, Budmayr 9-13, Cabusao 2-9, Ruschke 1-8, Rominski 2-minus 12. Totals: 38-263.

PASSING–McHenry: Klein 8-18-1-149. Marian Central: Budmayr 7-18-0-69.

RECEIVING–McHenry: Purpura 5-57, Lersch 1-67, McInerney 1-13, L. Wheat 1-12. Marian Central: Rominski 3-43, Tegtman 2-11, Ruschke 1-12, Limbaugh 1-3.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–McHenry 326, Marian Central 332.

Sophomore score: Marian Central 35, McHenry 26.