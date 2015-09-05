High school football: Marengo dominates Rock Falls to move to 2-0

ROCK FALLS – It took Marengo all of 12 seconds to score its first touchdown against Rock Falls.

The Indians were virtually flawless in the first half on both sides of the ball and cruised to a 50-8 victory against the Rockets in a Big Northern Conference crossover Friday at Hinders Field.

Marango (2-0) has now outscored two opponents, 83-6, through two weeks.

"You're always happy to get a win," Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. "You don't care how it comes. A win is a win. I'm pleased with the offensive line, how they ran their blocks, and the offensive and defensive execution was really good."

For Rock Falls (0-2), meanwhile, it was a lesson to be learned from a team that has the tools to do that to many an opponent.

Senior speedster Jarrell Jackson got Marengo off to a fast start as he returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and the Indians were up, 6-0, 12 seconds into the game. That was only the beginning.

Senior quarterback Zach Knobloch played less than two quarters but completed 13 of 18 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson caught two of those for touchdown passes of 38 yards, and Craiton Nice also hauled in a 66-yarder for a score.

"We have great receivers, and it makes my job a lot easier," Knobloch said. "I trust all of them, that they'll make the right read. They have to read the defense just as much as I do, and I trust them just as much as they trust me. That helps a lot."

Marengo rushed 10 times for 102 yards before halftime, including touchdown runs of 15 and 21 yards by Kyle Gara, and a 2-yarder by Jarren Jackson with 2:38 left in the second quarter to make it 50-0, ensuring a running clock in the second half.

Rock Falls averted a shutout after a 5-yard TD run from Logan Pillars midway through the fourth quarter.

"I don't have any answers," Rockets coach Rich Montgomery said. "I talked to the kids about watching TV on Saturday, and watching the defenses. They're going to see the same defense we're running. Major colleges are running the same defense, the same coverages, the same stuff. I just don't know what to do. I don't have any answers, but I've got to find some."

Star of the game: Zach Knobloch, Marengo, 13-for-18, 290 yards, 3 TDs

Up next: Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, 7 p.m. Friday

at Hinders Field, Rock Falls MARENGO 50, ROCK FALLS 8

M RF

First downs 19 11

Total yards 453 221

Rushes-yards 19-136 26-113

Passing yards 317 108

Passing (C-A-I) 14-19-0 10-19-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties 1-15 5-35

Punts-ave. 1-36 5-31.2

Marengo 20 30 0 0 — 50

Rock Falls 0 0 0 8 — 8

First quarter

M – Jarrell Jackson 90 kick return (pass failed) 11:48

M – Kyle Gara 15 run (Jarrell Jackson pass from Zachary Knobloch) 7:30

M – Jarrell Jackson 38 pass from Knobloch (pass failed) 3:47

Second quarter

M – Jarrell Jackson 38 pass from Knobloch (Carter Olson pass from Knobloch) 11:11

M – Craiton Nice 66 pass from Knobloch (Jarren Jackson run) 8:17

M – Gara 21 run (Nice pass from Knobloch) 6:19

M – Jarren Jackson 2 run (kick failed) 2:38

Fourth quarter

RF – Logan Pillars 5 run (Pillars run) 6:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Marengo – Gara 6-49, Jarren Jackson 4-53, Kurt McMackin 2-15, Danny Martinez 4-10, Landon Heinberg 3-9. Rock Falls – Isaiah Harris 7-70, Pillars 7-26, Blake Wind 2-12, Braeden Westfall 7-9, Gaige Fortune 1-0, Roger Carlson 1-0, Clay Velazquez 1-(-4).

Passing: Marengo – Knobloch 13-18-0, 290 yards. Eric Mackey 1-1-0, 27 yards. Rock Falls – Pillars 10-19-0, 108 yards.

Receiving: Marengo – Jarrell Jackson 5-152, Nice 4-91, Adam Roudabush 2-20, McMackin 1-27, Carter Olson 1-20, Jarren Jackson 1-7. Rock Falls – Michael Berentes 2-44, Velazquez 1-19, Noah Junis 2-15, Brennan Mammosser 2-14, Carlson 2-10, Harris 1-6.