High school football: Johnsburg shuts out Mendota

JOHNSBURG - With under a minute left in the first half of Friday night’s game, Skyhawks quarterback Riley Buchanan connected with wide receiver Nico LoDolce on a 70-yard pass into Mendota territory.

It set up a field goal on the following play and was the first sign of life for the Skyhawks’ offense in their 29-0 non-conference victory over the Trojans.

The Skyhawks (2-0) defense limited the Trojans to just 39 yards in the first half, but it was a similar issue for the Skyhawks. Before Buchanan’s touchdown pass, the Skyhawks had only 37 yards of offense.

“Offensively, we got a little confused up front and we just had to make some adjustments at halftime,” Skyhawks head coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “Defensively, they played lights out. They were really, really good.”

After a 20-yard run by running back Alex Peete on the first play of the second half, Peete then carved through the Trojans defense on the next play and found himself in the endzone following a 26-yard touchdown run.

“We just burst [the offense] out,” said Peete, who ran for 110 yards on 18 carries and caught two passes for 68 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown. “That’s the best I’ve ever seen the [offensive] line do. I give them all the credit.”

Peete’s score was all the Skyhawks needed offensively from there. The Skyhawks put up 26 second-half points behind 261 yards of offense, holding the Trojans to just 30.

“The biggest thing for us this season is we’re talking about how we react when things don’t go the way we want them to go,” DeBoeuf said. “We challenged ourselves and came out different in the second half.”

Johnsburg 29, Mendota 0

Mendota 0 0 0 0 0

Johnsburg 0 3 13 13 29

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Jayko 32 yard field goal (0:02)

Third Quarter

Peete 26 run (Jayko kick) 11:02

Peete 70 pass from Buchanan (kick failed) 5:29

Fourth Quarter

LoDolce 8 run (2-pt conv. failed) 7:25

Kegel 33 run (Jayko kick) 1:44

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING- Johnsburg: Peete 18-110, Buchanan 6-26, Kegel 3-41, LoDolce 1-8. Total 28-185. Mendota: Zinke 20-70, Bokus 9-minus 14, Prusator 8-minus 25, Temple 3-0, Green 2-minus 6, Anderson 6-minus 3. Total 48-22

PASSING- Johnsburg: Buchanan 10-13-1 187. Mendota: Prusator 3-7-0 15.

RECEIVING- Johnsburg: LoDolce 4-104, Peete 2-68, Jordan 4-17. Total 10-189. Mendota: Bokus 2-13, Needs 1-2. Total 3-15.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Johnsburg 368, Mendota 69.

Sophomore score: Johnsburg 43, Mendota 12