High school football: Jacobs stops St. Charles East

ST. CHARLES – Anyone without binoculars or a sideline view of Friday’s St. Charles East-Jacobs football game strained to see the yellow numbers on the backs of the Golden Eagles’ jerseys.

Charting the actual Jacobs players proved to be a far easier proposition.

The Golden Eagles seized control early and maintained it throughout a 35-10 victory, leaving the 0-2 Saints straining to keep up.

Twin senior running backs Matt Barnes and Sean Barnes both ran for two touchdowns, complementing some dynamic plays from NCAA Division I quarterback recruit Chris Katrenick in the Jacobs passing game.

"There's a lot of depth on this team," Sean Barnes said. "It's not just me and [Matt Barnes]. We can run and throw the ball pretty well, and this was a great team win."

Jacobs defenders stacked the tackle box against East before long, challenging the shifty ballcarriers in the Saints' newly installed, triple-option offense.

Senior Cam Canales, East's feature back, gashed the Golden Eagles (2-0) for runs of 26 and 25 yards before halftime, but the Saints only attempted one pass in that span – backup quarterback Aiden Wright's incompletion in the closing minutes of the second quarter.

Starter Zach Mitchell appeared to drop back on the last play of the first quarter but ultimately stepped up in the pocket to return to the line of scrimmage, the East 35-yard line. Trouble was, Mitchell fumbled before finding the grass, and Sean Barnes recovered.

"We just do our assignments and that's it," Sean Barnes said. "I had quarterback, basically, and a lot of other kids had their responsibilities."

Two plays after his brother's fumble recovery, Matt Barnes scored on a 2-yard run, with the point-after providing a 14-0 lead. A 33-yard connection from Katrenick to Nathan Meland set up the score.

About two minutes of clock time earlier, Jacobs' first touchdown drive ended when Katrenick and Kyle Copeland hooked up for a 32-yard score.

"The long passes, we had positioning on both, I thought," East coach Bryce Farquhar said. "We had people in position that just didn't make the plays."

JACOBS 35, ST. CHARLES EAST 10 Jacobs 7 7 14 7 – 35

STC East 0 3 7 0 – 10 HOW THEY SCORED FIRST QUARTER J – Copeland 32 pass from Katrenick (Hichew kick), 1:30 SECOND QUARTER J – M. Barnes 2 run (Hichew kick), 11:37 E – Candre 45-yard field goal, 0:49 THIRD QUARTER J – S. Barnes 5 run (Hichew kick), 9:12 E – Macaluso 41 run (Candre kick), 7:13 J – S. Barnes 4 run (Hichew kick), 3:14 FOURTH QUARTER J – M. Barnes 8 run (Hichew kick), 5:32 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Jacobs: M. Barnes 18-129, S. Barnes 9-64, Washington 4-11, Katrenick 5-6. Totals: 36-210. St. Charles East: Canales 16-86, Macaluso 4-58, Wright, 7-23, Garcia 3-16, Galante 3-3, Mitchell 3-1. Totals: 36-187.

PASSING – Jacobs: Katrenick: 13-18-1-164. St. Charles East: Wright 2-4-0-18.

RECEIVING – Jacobs: Meland 6-70, Copeland 4-62, Ludlum 2-21, Loewen, 1-11. St. Charles East: Macaluso 1-14, Canales 1-4.

Total offense: Jacobs 374, St. Charles East 195. Sophomore game: St. Charles East 24, Jacobs 2