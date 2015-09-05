High school football: Big plays hurt Dundee-Crown in loss to Streamwood

STREAMWOOD - Streamwood’s Brian Adkins kept finding ways to beat Dundee-Crown Friday night.

Adkins scored touchdowns in three different facets of the game and his performance led the way as Streamwood beat Dundee-Crown, 28-14, in a nonconference game at Streamwood.

"We talked about when I talked to our team, it's about winning special teams, the turnover battle and winning the focus plays and really we got outplayed in all three of those facets of the game," Dundee-Crown head coach Mike Steinhaus said. "We gave up a big kickoff return, we gave up a big punt return and we don't do the things that we need to on special teams, and you're going to lose a game especially early in the season."

The Chargers (1-1) got on the board first with Conor Ryan finding Matt Wiechmann for a 10-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

The lead, however, lasted all of 14 seconds as Adkins took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a score, tying the game and deflating the Chargers' early energy.

On the Sabres' first possession of the second quarter, Adkins caught a quick slant from Brendon Marton and went for a 33-yard touchdown, giving the hosts their first lead.

The Sabres (1-1) led 21-7 at halftime and then in the fourth quarter, with the Chargers driving, Adkins picked off Ryan and went 70 yards down the sideline for a touchdown to give Streamwood some breathing room.

Dundee-Crown managed to cut the deficit to 28-14 on Greg Williams' 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth, but weren't able to mount any more of a comeback.

Offensively, Steinhaus said, "We never got a tempo, never got rolling and really we just got out-physicaled."

Unsung Hero: Patrick Sprouse, Dundee-Crown, Sr. DB. Sprouse's third-quarter interception was the lone turnover forced by the Dundee-Crown defense.

The number: 3 touchdowns scored by Streamwood's Brian Adkins, one receiving, one on a kickoff return and another on an interception.

And another thing... The Chargers defense sacked Streamwood quarterback Brendon Marton once, Albert Putlak dropping him for a 10-yard loss in the first quarter.