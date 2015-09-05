High school football: Anthony Binetti leads Huntley past De La Salle to 2-0

CHICAGO – Huntley quarterback Anthony Binetti looked at Chicago De La Salle’s defense and recognized the coverage that was in front of him. His eyes recognized it not only from the week of film he and the Red Raiders studied, but also the amount of time he spent before the season in getting better at reading defenses.

His studying paid off as Huntley trounced De La Salle, 59-28, Friday in nonconference action. Binetti threw for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

The Red Raiders (2-0) had 560 yards of total offense.

“Our game planning is so intense and so into it,” Binetti said. “It’s almost like we know what they’re doing before they do. We just come out here. We’re good though.”

This was the first time this season the Red Raiders scored over 50 points, but it was a feat they accomplished five times last season as they finished 8-2. Huntley’s offense looked just as dynamic, racing out to a 25-0 lead by the start of the second quarter.

Binetti found a rhythm with his receivers, most of whom Binetti said were new. Binetti particularly flourished with junior Alec Coss, who caught two touchdowns and had 138 yards on six receptions.

Huntley coach John Hart said he liked what he saw from his offense but noticed areas that needed to be cleaned up. As good as Binetti was, he also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown before being negated by a block-in-the-back penalty by De La Salle (0-2).

“I love what we’re capable of doing, but I still struggle at times why we have lapses,” Hart said. “We need to stay intense the entire time.”

UNSUNG HERO

Sophomore wide receiver Eric Mooney took over for Binetti (bruised leg) for two series in the first quarter at quarterback and the offense didn’t miss a beat. Mooney threw for just 23 yards, but led them on two scoring drives. He also later rushed for a 69-yard touchdown and finished the game.

THE NUMBER

560

The amount of offensive yards Huntley gained in Friday’s 59-28 win over De La Salle

AND ANOTHER THING…

De La Salle’s sprinkler system is apparently set at 10 p.m. The Red Raiders and the Meteors were faced with an unusual two-minute delay as the sprinklers went on late in the fourth quarter.

“It was crazy,” Mooney said. “In all my years of playing football, I’ve never had that happen.”

Huntley 59, De La Salle 28

HUNTLEY: 18, 20, 14, 7

DE LA SALLE: 0, 21, 7, 0

Passing:

Huntley

Anthony Binetti: 17-27 for 225 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Eric Mooney: 2-for-2 for 23 yards

De La Salle

Tom Duddleston: 10-for-19, 129 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Vince Arredia: 1-for-3, -3 yards

Rushing:

Huntley

Michael Ahmer: 18 carries for 188 yards, 1 TD

Eric Mooney: 6 carries for 105 yards, 2 TDs

Carter Beaudette: 7 carries for 31 yards

Binetti: 4 carries for 24 yards

Joseph Domingo: 1 carry for 2 yards

De La Salle

Gerald Carter: 8 attempts for 38 yards

Justin Garner: 6attempts for 13

Devin Michicich: 9 carries for 36

Eric Brennan: 1 carries for -7

Joe Bonds: 3 carries for -4

Vince Majeed: 6 carries for 8

RECEIVING

Huntley

Coss: 6 receptions for 138 yards, 2 touchdowns

Chase Lowenstein: 3 receptions for 21 yards, 2 touchdowns

Mooney: 2 receptions for 25 yards

Benajmin Pfeifer: 2 Reception for 22 yards

Salvatore Pitrone: 2 reception for 25 yards

Daniel Frederick: 1 reception for 15 yards

Casey Haymer: 1 reception for 4 yards

De La Salle

Ronald Seals: 4 for 37 yards

Joe Bonds: 3 for 32, TD

Pat Qualls, 1 for 3 yards TD

Eric Rooks: 4 for 54 yards, 1 TD

KICKING:

Huntley

Jonhthan Alberts: 6-of-7 PAT, 1 FG (25 yards)

De La Salle:

Sal Garcia: 4-of-4 PAT

DEFENSE:

INTERCEPTIONS

Huntley: Ryan Ford (no return)