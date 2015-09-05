Geneva football pulls away from Richards

OAK LAWN – In an action packed third quarter, the Geneva football team pulled away from the Richards to claim a 35-20 victory.

Senior quarterback Sean Chambers threw for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the third quarter, hitting three different receivers for touchdowns.

The Vikings trailed, 14-7, before Chambers hit tailback Justin Taormina on a 30-yard touchdown reception, Taormina’s second in the game.

The Vikings (2-0) gained the lead after Ryan Skibinski and Jack Wassel caught touchdowns later in the quarter from Chambers, who has thrown six touchdown passes this season.

The Vikings also were able to limit penalties, which plagued them last week against West Aurora.

“They cleaned up their game. We just tried to talk to them as men and tell them, you can’t play against two teams. They took care of their business,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said.

Three-time all-conference defensive tackle Stephen Kemp recorded his third tackle of the game with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter, giving the senior 200 total tackles for his career, not a small feat for a defensive lineman.

“I didn’t know I hit that number, but I’ve been playing hard and doing the best I can,” said Kemp, who finished with eight tackles.

Most of the his tackles came by stopping Richards (0-2) running back Pat Doyle.

Doyle put the Bulldogs on the board with a two-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds of the first half. He averaged 6.0 yards a carry on 18 attempts for the game.

The Bulldogs scored right before halftime on a two-yard plunge by Anthony Quinn. On the opening kickoff for the second half, William Bridgewater gave Richards the lead with a 89-yard touchdown return.

The Vikings responded by scoring less than 11/2 minutes later.

Then after a Jack Bodine interception for Geneva, the Vikes added an insurance touchdown on a 17-yard run from Luke Swanson.

GENEVA 35, RICHARDS 20

GENEVA 0 7 21 7 – 35

RICHARDS 0 7 7 6 - 20

HOW THEY SCORED:

Second Quarter

G – Taormina 66 run (Hines kick), 10:25

R – Quinn 2 run (Calderon kick), :20

Third Quarter

R – Bridgewater 88 KO Return (Calderon kick), 11:46

G – Taormina 30 pass from Chambers (Hines kick), 10:20

G – Skibinski 60 pass from Chambers (Hines kick), 8:12

G – Wassel 10 Pass from Chambers (Hines kick), 3:55

Fourth Quarter

R – Doyle 47 run (kick failed) 10:56

G – Swanson 17 run (Hines kick) 3:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Geneva: Taormina 22-177, Chambers 7-36, Bodine 2-28, Swanson 2-18 Totals: 34-259. Richards: Doyle 18-108 Totals: 26-140.

PASSING – Geneva: Chambers 20-30-0-222. Richards: Moran 11-22-1-159

RECEIVING – Geneva: Skibinski 6-108, Wassel 4-39, Taormina 3-35, Buck 1-11. Richards: Bridgewater 4-77, Gimza 2-41

TOTAL OFFENSE- Geneva 481, Richards 285

SOPHOMORE GAME – Richards 20, Geneva 14