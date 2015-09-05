Football: Marengo scores 12 seconds into game, rolls past Rockets

ROCK FALLS – It took Marengo all of 12 seconds to score its first touchdown against Rock Falls, and the floodgates opened after that.

The Indians were virtually flawless in the first half on both sides of the ball and cruised to a 50-8 victory against the Rockets in a Big Northern crossover game on Friday at Hinders Field.

Marengo (2-0) has outscored two opponents 83-6 through 2 weeks.

“You’re always happy to get a win,” Marengo coach Matthew Lynch said. “You don’t care how it comes. A win is a win. I’m pleased with the offensive line, how they ran their blocks, and the offensive and defensive execution was really good.”

For Rock Falls (0-2), meanwhile, it was a lesson to be learned from a team that has the tools to do that to many an opponent.

“I don’t have any answers,” Rockets coach Rich Montgomery said. “I talked to the kids about watching TV on Saturday, and watching the defenses. They’re going to see the same defense we’re running. Major colleges are running the same defense, the same coverages, the same stuff. I just don’t know what to do. I don’t have any answers, but I’ve got to find some.”

Senior speedster Jarrell Jackson got Marengo off to a fast start, as he returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and the Indians were up 6-0 12 seconds into the game. That was only the beginning.

Senior quarterback Zachary Knobloch played less than two quarters, but made the most of his time on the field. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson caught two of those for TD passes of 38 yards, and Craiton Nice also hauled in a 66-yarder for a score.

“We have great receivers, and it makes my job a lot easier,” Knobloch said. “I trust all of them, that they’ll make the right read. They have to read the defense just as much as I do, and I trust them just as much as they trust me. That helps a lot.”

Rock Falls averted a shutout after a 5-yard TD run from Logan Pillars midway through the fourth quarter.

Star of the game: Zachary Knobloch, Marengo, 13-for-18, 290 yards, 3 TDs

He said it: “Our main problem right now is getting 11 guys on the field. When we’ve got guys who don’t want to come to practice or aren’t paying attention at practice when they’re called upon, you’re not going to get 11 guys on the field, and you’re not going to be successful.” Rock Falls QB Logan Pillars.

Up next: Oregon at Rock Falls, 7 p.m. Friday; Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, 7 p.m. Friday