Dixon improves to 2-0 with Week 2 victory over Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – The Dixon Dukes jumped out to an early lead on Friday night at Rocket Hill and did not relent, as they downed the Burlington Central Rockets 26-6 in Big Northern conference crossover play.

The Dukes opened the night with an 11-play, 71-yard drive. Senior quarterback Nathan Gascoigne was 4-for-5 passing on the drive, and threw for 204 yards and three scores in the first half, with all three TD passes to Kyle LeBlanc.

Dixon coach Dave Smith was glad to see the dynamic senior take advantage of his opportunities.

“He’s a very good athlete, and a senior ... and it shows,” Smith said. “We’re just kind of an offense that takes what they give us.”

Smith praised his offensive line as well, and the decision making of Gascoigne to deliver the ball to LeBlanc in a position to make plays.

Down 20-0 at the break, the Burlington Central offense found its footing coming out of the locker room. The Rockets (0-2) marched 64 yards in eight plays, with Jason Berengo finding the end zone from 1 yard out from the wildcat formation.

“It was nice to finally see the ball get in the end zone right away there,” BC coach Jason Newburger said.

But the Rockets’ hopes were quickly dashed, as Dixon sophomore Arthur Cox took a handoff 72 yards for a score on the Dukes’ next play from scrimmage.

“We get a stop there defensively, and you never know,” Newburger said.

Dixon ran its record to 2-0, winning its opener on the field a week after receiving a forfeit. But Smith said there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“We had too many penalties and too many missed opportunities,” he said. “We need to get that cleaned up quickly. You can tell we’re not quite there yet. We need to get more focused.”

The loss drops Burlington Central to 0-2, but the Rockets’ first-year head coach was unwilling to place the blame on the team’s newly installed systems.

“I’m not going to chalk it up to growing pains,” Newburger said. “ I don’t believe in that. We prepared ourselves as well as we could, and just a couple little things – breaks here and there, finishing off drives. It came back to bite us.”