Dixon drops Burlington Central football to 0-2

BURLINGTON – Dixon jumped out to an early lead Friday and would not relent to claim a 26-6 victory over the Burlington Central football team in Big Northern Conference crossover play.

The Dukes opened the night with an 11-play, 71-yard drive, with Nathan Gascoigne completing four of his five passes.

The senior quarterback threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, all three going to Kyle LeBlanc.

Dixon coach Dave Smith was glad to see the dynamic senior take advantage of his opportunities.

“He’s a very good athlete and a senior and it shows,” Smith said.

Dixon’s coach also praised his offensive line and the decision making of Gascoigne to deliver the ball to LeBlanc in a position to make plays.

“We’re just kind of an offense that takes what we get us,” Smith said.

Down, 20-0, at halftime, the Burlington Central offense found its footing coming out of the locker room by putting together its most impressive drive of the night. The Rockets marched 64 yards over eight plays, with Jason Berango finding the end zone from one yard out via the wildcat formation.

It was a welcome sight for BC coach Jason Newburger.

“It was nice to finally see the ball get in the end zone right away there,” Newburger said.

The Rockets’ hopes were quickly dashed as Arthur Cox took the handoff 72 yards for a score on the Dukes’ next play from scrimmage.

“We get a stop there defensively and you never know,” Newburger said of what turned out to be the game’s final points.

The loss drops Burlington Central to 0-2 on the season. Newburger was unwilling to place the blame on the teams’ newly installed systems.

“I’m not going to chalk it up to growing pains,” Newburger said. “I don’t believe in that. We prepared ourselves as well as we could and just a couple little things, breaks here and there, finishing off drives. It came back to bite us.”

One reason for solace for Rockets fans – after starting 2014 the same way, Burlington Central ended up hosting a first-round playoff game.

Dixon moves to 2-0. Smith said there is still plenty of room for improvement,

“We had too many penalties and too many missed opportunities,” Smith said. “We need to get that cleaned up quickly. You can tell we’re not quite there yet. We need to get more focused.”

DIXON 26 BURLINGTON CENTRAL 6

DIXON 12 8 6 0 -26

BC 0 0 6 0 -6

HOW THEY SCORED First Quarter D-LeBlanc 10 pass from Gascoigne (kick failed) D-LeBlanc 80 pass from Gascoigne (two point failed) Second Quarter D-LeBlanc 34 pass from Gascoigne (two point good)

Third Quarter BC-Berengo 1 run (kick failed) D-Cox 72 run (two point failed) INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING- Dixon: Mayes 10-16, Sullivan 7-34, Gascoigne 3-20, Cox 7-121. Burlington Central: Berengo 23-53, Fay 3-2, Doubek 8-10, Kaldenberger 2-9 PASSING – Dixon: Gascoigne 15-24-0-232. Burlington Central: Doubek 11-20-3-118, Fay 0-1-0-0, Kaldenberger 0-2-0-0 RECEIVING – Dixon: LeBlanc 7-161, Cox 2-20, Sperling 2-28, Mayes 1-5, Stanley 1-3, Martin 1-6, Pitman 1-5. Burlington Central: Fay 4-56, Mahoney 3-34, Berengo 1-4, Dietz 1-8, Moretti 2-16 TOTAL OFFENSE- Dixon 403, Burlington Central 192 SOPHOMORE DIXON 8 BURLINGTON CENTRAL 6