Nanny falsified report triggering Lakemoor, Volo search, police say

LAKEMOOR – A Vernon Hills woman has been charged with falsifying a police report that triggered a search involving about 100 officers, 11 K-9 units and three air crafts in the Lakemoor and Volo area Wednesday night, a Lake County Sheriff’s Office official said.

Kristin B. Kiefer, 30, of the 0-100 block of Tanwood Court, Vernon Hills, indicated to investigators that she had picked the area of Route 12 just south of Route 120 to make the call about two men trying to get into her locked car because she knew that a Fox Lake police officer had been killed not far from there, Lake County Det. Chris Covelli said.

Fox Lake Police Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz was fatally shot Tuesday morning after investigating three suspicious men near Route 12 and Sayton Road, about five miles north of where the call reportedly came in.

According to Covelli, Kiefer told investigators that she made up the story because she wanted attention from the family she works for as a nanny.

Kiefer has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct through falsifying a police report, one a class 4 felony and the other a class A misdemeanor. She is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.

Lake County Judge Christen L. Bishop set Kiefer's bond at $100,000 during a hearing Thursday morning in Lake County Court, meaning she needs $10,000 to be released from the Lake County Jail.

Her next court date is Sept. 10. Kiefer has no attorney on record, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The announcement of the charges came around 3 a.m., more than five hours after the first officers responded to the area and the search started.

The caller had told dispatchers that she had been headed north on Route 12 when she had car troubles and pulled to the side of the road near a cornfield, Covelli said. She said that she was approached by two men, one black and one white, and she locked herself in her car.

The caller said that the men tried to gain access to her car and when she pulled out her cellphone, fled into the cornfield, Covelli said.

The entire event was fabricated, Covelli said, adding that investigators had picked up on pieces of her story not matching and that the K-9 units and air crafts weren’t picking anything up.