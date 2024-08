Peyton Grace Gilchrist, who earned the “Little Miss Geneva” title in July, was the first runner-up in the National American Miss Junior PreTeen Illinois State Pageant.

As the first runner-up, Gilchrist qualifies for the National Pageant, which will take place during the week of Thanksgiving at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, where she will compete for the National American Miss title.

Gilchrist also plays soccer, participates in Girl Scouts and enjoys sewing, baking and listening to music.