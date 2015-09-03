High school football: Q&A with Johnsburg’s Alex Peete, player of the week

Alex Peete

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

In Friday’s 53-25 victory over Oregon, Johnsburg junior running back Alex Peete rushed for 241 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns. He added a 61-yard receiving touchdown to finish the day with five scores. For his strong showing, readers voted him the Northwest Herald’s Player of the Week.

What did you have for breakfast? Fruity Pebbles and toast. I usually have cereal every morning, but on Fridays my mom usually makes eggs.

Who's your favorite musical artist? Chris Brown

What would you fill a swimming pool with, besides water? I'd fill it with fruit snacks. I love fruit snacks.

What super power do you wish you had? The power to freeze time, so that if I had to think in a situation, I could think on the fly. Or on the football field, you could freeze everybody and know where you're going to run.

What's the best color Starburst? Red for sure.

If you were permitted to do end-zone dances in high school, what would yours be? I'd do the duck, duck, goose celebration with all of my linemen.

Are you usually early, late or right on time? Usually right on time.

What is your biggest fear? Getting stuck on a roller coaster.

What is the perfect temperature? I'd say 75 to 80 degrees with 10 mile per hour wind to cool it down a little bit.

If we catch you on your cell phone, are you texting, playing games or on social media? Social media, usually Facebook.