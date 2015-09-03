Great Lakes Credit Union acquires branches in Crystal Lake, Woodstock

CRYSTAL LAKE – Great Lakes Credit Union recently acquired two branches in Crystal Lake and Woodstock after a merger with McHenry County Federal Credit Union, the company announced this week.

The Crystal Lake branch, 345 E. Congress Parkway, already reopened Tuesday under the Great Lakes Credit Union name.

The Woodstock branch, 180 S. Eastwood Drive, will reopen later this month once renovations are complete, after it closed in late August, the company said.

“We are excited to be increasing our exposure into McHenry County, as all of our members benefit from an expanded service area and additional fee-free ATMs,” President and CEO Vikki Kaiser said in a statement.

Great Lakes Credit Union’s new Woodstock branch also will feature a secure walk-up ATM and a nighttime drop box.

Headquartered in Bannockburn, east of Lincolnshire in Lake County, Great Lakes Credit Union has about 70,000 members and more than $720 million in assets.

Including Crystal Lake, the credit union operates 12 Chicago-area branches from Antioch to Oak Lawn. Once opened, the Woodstock branch would become the credit union’s 13th location.