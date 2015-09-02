Grundy County indictments: Sept. 1, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced the grand jury Tuesday returned the following indictments, according to a news release from Helland’s office. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Patti Bartleson, 61, of Binghamton, New York, was indicted on charges of cannabis trafficking, a Class X felony; possession of more than 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; and possession of more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony.

• Ryan Baker, 19, of Minooka, was indicted on charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

• Patrick Boswell, 46, of Calumet City, was indicted on a charge of driving while license is revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Eric Bright, 35, of Plainfield, was indicted on a charge of aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.

• Mitchell Coto Jr., 26, of Brooklyn, New York, was indicted on a charge of possession of more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony.

• Robert Cowan, 42, of Gillet, Arkansas, was indicted on charges of three counts of driving while under the influence, all Class 4 felonies.

• Leemelvin Counsell, 18, of Braidwood, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony; and robbery, a Class 2 felony.

• David Hill, 53, of Victorville, California, was indicted on a charge of cannabis trafficking, a Class X felony.

• Matthew Lyons, 24, of Morris, was indicted on charges of possession of cocaine and heroin, both Class 4 felonies.

• Anahi Teresa Montano-Aldana, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of more than 900 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony.

• Kevin Pinkerton, 20, of Minooka, was indicted on charges of two counts of burglary, both Class 2 felonies.

• Willie Sutherland, 34, of Joliet, was indicted on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony; aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony; and driving while license is revoked, a Class 4 felony.