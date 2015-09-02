High school football: 2015 Herald-News Week 2 preview capsules

RICH SOUTH AT JOLIET CENTRAL

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Rich South 14, Joliet Central 12

Records: Rich South 0-1, Joliet Central 0-1

The skinny: Joliet Central, which came close to knocking off Rich South last year, was tied at 6, late in the game last week at Thornridge before falling, 12-6, on an interception return. The Steelmen are looking to end their 46-game losing streak in this, one of two night home games on their schedule. Rich South opened last week with a 49-8 loss to Tinley Park.

The pick: Joliet Central

JOLIET WEST AT PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Did not play

Records: Joliet West 1-0, Plainfield South 0-1

The skinny: Plainfield South will look to get its offense in gear after Lemont's defense shut down the Cougars in a 21-6 Indians' victory last week. South managed one first down over its final 13 possessions. After winning at Moline, 30-15, quarterback Alex Tibble and Joliet West hope to go to 2-0 entering the rugged SouthWest Suburban Blue schedule.

The pick: Joliet West

WHEATON NORTH AT JCA

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium

Last year: JCA 41, Wheaton North 13

Records: Wheaton North 0-1, JCA 1-0

AP rankings: Wheaton North is No 10 in 7A, JCA No. 2 in 5A.

The skinny: Wheaton North dropped a 10-7, two-overtime decision to Wheaton Warrenville South last week in a game where neither side did much offensively. JCA lost linebacker Jordan Bates to an ankle injury late in the 35-13 victory over Providence last week. He probably will be out until the playoffs. Patrick Tippet and Deonte Berry will fill his spot.

The pick: JCA

LOCKPORT AT MINOOKA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Did not play

Records: Lockport 0-1, Minooka 1-0

The skinny: The local schools are meeting for the first time, and it's a game both want to win. Lockport can't afford to begin 0-2 if it hopes to make a playoff run, and Minooka also has designs on a playoff berth. Lockport quarterback Ben Davis and Minooka's Johnny Carnagio had good games throwing the ball last week.

The pick: Minooka

COAL CITY AT WILMINGTON

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Wilmington 26, Coal City 7

Records: Coal City 1-0, Wilmington 1-0

AP rankings: Coal City is No. 7 in 4A, Wilmington No. 3 in 3A.

The skinny: Both neighboring rivals had huge games rushing the ball last week as Coal City zapped Reed-Custer, 47-0, and Wilmington overwhelmed Sandwich, 48-13. The game likely will be decided by whose rush defense can do the best job slowing down the opposition's rushing attack. Not that Coal City needs any more incentive, but the Coalers would love to knock off a defending state champion.

The pick: Wilmington

ROMEOVILLE AT BOLINGBROOK

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Bolingbrook 51, Romeoville 14

Records: Romeoville 0-1, Bolingbrook 0-1

AP rankings: Bolingbrook is No. 12 in 8A.

The skinny: MaxPreps has named Bolingbrook linebacker Tuf Borland, who will play at Ohio State, the best football player in the state. But there is not much experience to complement Borland on either side of the ball. The Raiders' young team grew up quickly last week in a 28-7 loss at highly regarded Glenbard West. District rival Romeoville also is young, and the Spartans fell to Hinsdale South, 41-13, in coach Oliver Gibson's debut.

The pick: Bolingbrook

KANELAND AT LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Did not play

Records: Kaneland 1-0, Lincoln-Way Central 0-1

AP rankings: Kaneland is No. 17 in 5A.

The skinny: Lincoln-Way Central is hoping to gain some of the consistency that was missing in last week's 28-12 loss at Huntley. Quarterback Austin Strilko completed 9 of 20 passes for 123 yards. But Huntley totaled 490 yards of offense, including 319 on the ground, against the Knights' defense. Kaneland, led by quarterback Jake Marczuk, opened with a 45-22 win over Chicago Brooks, which was 3-6 a year ago.

The pick: Lincoln-Way Central

PROVIDENCE AT OSWEGO

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Did not play

Records: Providence 0-1, Oswego 0-1

AP rankings: Providence is No. 4 in 6A.

The skinny: This battle between two perennial powers shapes up as a must-win for both because both opened with losses. Providence fell to JCA, 35-13, and Oswego was outscored by Batavia, 36-28. The Celtics' defense, which allowed several big plays last week, must deal with touted Oswego quarterback Steven Frank, who completed 12 of 25 passes for 140 yards and rushed 16 times for 100 yards against Batavia.

The pick: Providence

LINCOLN-WAY WEST AT BLOOM

Kickoff: Noon Saturday

Last year: Lincoln-Way West 17, Bloom 14

Records: Lincoln-Way West 1-0, Bloom 0-1

AP rankings: Lincoln-Way West is No. 10 in 5A and No. 13 in 6A.

The skinny: Lincoln-Way West slipped past Sycamore, 35-31, last week in what has become quite a rivalry. The Warriors will not be taking Bloom lightly, either. The Trojans lost their opener last week, 31-19, to Andrew. West will look to keep its offense rolling behind quarterback Connor Lowman and running back Gabe Montalvo.

The pick: Lincoln-Way West

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL AT RICH CENTRAL

Kickoff: 6:15 p.m. Friday

Last year: Did not play

Records: Plainfield Central 0-1, Rich Central 1-0

The skinny: Plainfield Central last won a game late in the 2012 season. The Wildcats appeared ready to end the drought in last week's opener, when they led Marmion, 14-10, in the fourth quarter. But the Cadets scored twice and won, 24-14. Rich Central edged Plainfield East, 24-23, last week as Deshawn Jones rushed for 115 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown run.

The pick: Rich Central

PLAINFIELD NORTH AT BISHOP MCNAMARA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Plainfield North 33, Bishop McNamara 6

Records: Plainfield North 1-0, Bishop McNamara 1-0

AP rankings: Bishop McNamara is No. 4 in 3A.

The skinny: Plainfield North will have to deal with Central Michigan recruit Jonathan Ward, who rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 49-32 win over Immaculate Conception. McNamara coach Rich Zinani is in his 41st year and has a 322-124 record with four state titles and three second-place finishes. Tyler Hoosman, Nick Capezio and Zach Shelton combined for 294 rushing yards in North's 35-21 win over DeKalb in Week 1.

The pick: Plainfield North

MORRIS AT WASHINGTON

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Did not play

Records: Morris 1-0, Washington 1-0

AP rankings: Morris is No. 10 in 4A, Washington No. 13 in 5A

The skinny: Morris undoubtedly will face a much tougher challenge than it had last week, when the Redskins whipped Chicago Austin, 49-6, after leading 42-0 at halftime. Bloomington Central Catholic dominated time of possession against Washington but lost two fumbles, threw three interceptions and allowed a special teams touchdowns as the Panthers prevailed, 10-7.

The pick: Morris

– Dick Goss

dgoss@shawmedia.com