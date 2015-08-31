St. Charles police report second child incident with male stranger

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles police early Sunday reported its second incident in as many days of a 13-year-old girl who encountered a male stranger in her neighborhood.

The latest incident occurred at 9:14 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Voltaire Lane in St. Charles, according to a St. Charles police child incident bulletin. The previous incident occurred at 4:56 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Indiana Street, police have said.

Although there are some basic similarities in each incident, it is too early to determine whether the suspects are actually the same man, St. Charles Deputy Police Chief David Kintz said in an email Sunday night.

In the Saturday incident, the girl was walking toward a park on the 3400 block of Voltaire Lane when she saw a man standing next to a neighbor’s home near a bush, the bulletin states.

The male subject attempted to lure her to him by saying that he was hurt, but the girl ran back to her residence, according to the bulletin.

The man was described as white with a thin build, in his late 40s to early 50s, with dark, short hair and a dark goatee, the bulletin states. Police said he was wearing a white striped shirt over blue jeans.

It is not known whether the man had a vehicle or any means of transportation, according to the bulletin. A search of the area revealed no suspects or leads.

Police earlier reported an incident of a 13-year-old girl being followed home from school on Friday in the 1500 block of Indiana Street in St. Charles.

The suspect in that incident was described as white and heavyset, in his 40s, with white or gray hair wearing glasses and possibly having a slight beard. Police said he was wearing a yellow Hawaiian shirt with a black splint on his left wrist and arm.

The man never attempted to speak to the girl, according to police.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call St. Charles police at 630-377-4435.