Inside high school football: Huntley, Cary-Grove, Jacobs top 3 in power rankings

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Huntley (1-0): The Red Raiders opened strong with a 28-12 victory over Lincoln-Way Central. Sophomore Eric Mooney had three touchdowns.

2. Cary-Grove (1-0): The Trojans had their way in the first half with Prairie Ridge but had to hold off the Wolves in the second half. For all its new starters, however, C-G looked solid.

3. Jacobs (1-0): The Golden Eagles trailed by 10 points twice in the fourth quarter but rallied with two touchdowns in the final two minutes to beat Prospect.

4. Marian Central (1-0): The Hurricanes opened with a 21-14 victory at Crystal Lake South. RB Emitt Peisert had a big run in the fourth quarter for the decisive score.

5. Crystal Lake Central (1-0): The Tigers got big rushing efforts from Shawn Kyska, Aaron Sances, Shannon Madura and Vinny May in their 48-12 win at Grant.

Noteworthy

Nice touch: At the Prairie Ridge vs. Cary-Grove game Friday night, an announcement was made between the first and second quarters to remember Steve Drain, who died Aug. 13 at the age of 52.

Drain had served as president of the Cary Junior Trojans football program before he helped start the Junior Wolves Program, which was a feeder for Prairie Ridge. He was the only president the Junior Wolves had in their existence.

Drain died of a heart attack at his home. His death shook the Prairie Ridge football family because of all the lives he touched. Family and friends remembered him as a large man with a soft heart who always had the players’ well-being in mind. Drain was considered what is good in youth football because his emphasis was on making boys into better players.

McHenry's Lersch OK: McHenry tight end-linebacker Corey Lersch left his team's 27-7 loss to Niles Notre Dame on Friday in the third quarter in pain from leg cramps.

Warriors coach Dave D’Angelo said it was not a big deal and Lersch should be fine for next week’s game with Marian Central.

This Week’s Top Games

McHenry (0-1) at Marian Central (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, George Harding Field

The Warriors lost their opener to Niles Notre Dame, but they have played the Hurricanes tough in recent seasons. Marian opened with a 21-14 victory at Crystal Lake South.

Lake Zurich (0-1) at Cary-Grove (1-0)

7:15 p.m. Friday, Al Bohrer Field

The Bears, who received votes in the preseason Associated Press Class 7A poll, lost to Fremd, 10-7. C-G, No. 6 in The Class 6A poll, defeated Prairie Ridge, 21-14. The Trojans won this matchup last season, 24-7.

Woodstock (1-0) at Crystal Lake Central (1-0)

7:15 p.m. Friday, Owen Metcalf Field

The Blue Streaks rolled past Round Lake, 37-3, in their opener but will have a tougher test in their Fox Valley Conference Fox Division opener. Central won big at Grant despite playing without RD-DE Romeo McKnight, who was supposed to get the most carries in the Tigers’ offense. McKnight injured his right knee and will have an MRI on Tuesday.