High school football: Samson Evans-to-Luke Annen connection works for Prairie Ridge

Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans completed 4 of 8 passes, which is about the norm for the Wolves’ option rushing attack, in a 21-14 loss Friday at Cary-Grove. But three of his completions were to former quarterback Luke Annen.

Evans and Annen competed for the quarterback job in training camp, with Evans, the team’s best playmaker, winning the job. Annen, however, possesses the speed to be a factor at his new position, split end. He hauled in three catches for 24 yards and looked like he had a good rhythm with Evans.