High school football: Onside kick made Jacobs’ last-minute win possible

Jacobs’ rally from a 10-point deficit with 2:43 remaining to beat Prospect, 26-24, Friday would not have been possible without a perfectly executed onside kick from Jack Hichew.

After quarterback Chris Katrenick hit Kyle Copeland on a touchdown pass, cutting the lead to 24-20, the Eagles needed to grab the onside kick. Hichew’s kick bounced twice and took the ideal big hop on the second bounce. Blake Tatgenhorst, sprinting down the field, leaped to catch the ball in stride.

A few plays later, Katrenick fired a 34-yard scoring pass to Nathan Meland, who made a one-handed grab in the end zone with 24.6 seconds remaining. Jacobs trailed by 10 points twice in the fourth quarter.

“Now the guys all believe and we’ll never give up,” Katrenick said. “There are 48 minutes to play; it was just a great team win.”