High school football: McHenry uses 3 QBs against Niles Notre Dame

Some football teams employ a dual-quarterback system when one player does not stand out over another. McHenry took that a step further and used three Friday in its 27-7 loss to Niles Notre Dame.

Warriors coach Dave D’Angelo planned to use juniors Kyle Wheat and Colton Klein at quarterback, but he also wound up playing senior Matt Spooner there. The Warriors struggled through the air, completing 7 of 20 passes for 49 yards. And the big gain of the game was Corey Lersch’s 23-yard touchdown catch on a halfback pass from Gio Purpura.

“When you don’t have much drop-off in a system like this, it’s OK to switch things,” D’Angelo said. “We’re OK with it, and we’re going to analyze film and find out if we’re still OK with it.”

It was the first varsity action for Wheat and Klein, and D’Angelo saw some positives with throws from Klein on the touchdown drive and with Wheat’s ability to escape pressure.