High school football: Marian Central defensive line gives Crystal Lake South fits

After forcing a 3-and-out Friday night at Crystal Lake South, the Marian Central defense jogged off the field, as defensive coordinator Pat Brunken barked to them, “They can’t block you. They can’t block you.”

At times, it sure seemed that way. The Hurricanes unveiled their new 3-5-3 defense, with nose tackle Gavin Dineen and defensive ends Jake Bahl and Ike McGuire leading the way up front. The unit limited South’s power rushing attack to 70 yards on the ground in Marian's 21-14 victory.

“Our defensive line, their match of speed and athleticism, is going to be tough for people to handle sometimes this year,” Marian coach Mike Maloney said. “When you’ve got bigger offensive lines like they do, I think that athleticism and aggressiveness takes over and can overwhelm some of the bigger guys who are used to coming off the ball. The defensive front did a really good job of stopping that power running game.”