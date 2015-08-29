St. Charles police report man followed girl, 13, after school

ST. CHARLES – A 13-year-old girl was followed home from school Friday in the 1500 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles police said in a child incident bulletin issued early Saturday.

The girl was riding her bike home from school shortly before 5 p.m. and was followed home by a man in a four-door silver Chevy Impala for several blocks, police said.

The man was described as white, heavyset, in his 40s, with white or gray hair, glasses and possibly having a slight beard, wearing a yellow Hawaiian shirt with a black splint on his left wrist and arm, police said.

The girl ran into her apartment building while the driver pulled into the parking lot and began taking pictures of the building, police said. The man never attempted to speak to the girl, police said.

When the girl’s brother went outside and began taking photos of the car, it left the area, police said.

The Impala had a broken rear bumper with a large piece missing just to the right of the license plate, police said.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of 14th and Indiana streets, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 630-377-4435.