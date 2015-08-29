Prep football: Plainfield North dominates second half, beats DeKalb in opener

PLAINFIELD – Holding onto a two-touchdown lead against DeKalb in the fourth quarter, Plainfield North decided to go for it on a fourth-and-inches on its own 28-yard line.

Tigers coach Tim Kane went to what worked all game – pounding the Barbs with a run.

North converted and scored on both of its time-consuming drives in the second half and opened the season with a 35-21 win at home on Friday night.

“Obviously, they have a good offense – they have some good weapons – so we didn't want them to get the ball back,” Kane said of his decision to go for it on fourth down. “It's one of those deals of, 'How badly do you want to win the football game?' Our kids did a nice job and that was a big play.”

North converted the fourth-and-inches on a 1-yard run by senior Zach Shelton.