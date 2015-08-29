Oswego East football defeats West Chicago

The Oswego East football team gained steam from the opening kickoff to the final buzzer, overcoming two early turnovers to exit West Chicago with a 34-6 victory in the 2015 season opener.

"Aside from the early turnovers, I thought we played pretty well," Oswego East head coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "We ended up with 402 yards of total offense, so we were able to move the ball. We've got to clean up mistakes before we get into conference play, but I thought it went well. We definitely have potential to put yards up and put points on the board."

The Wolves (1-0) scored three touchdowns in an eight-minute span, jumping onto the scoreboard after a 3-yard touchdown run from junior running back Jaylon Banks in the first quarter of play.

"We turned the ball over on the first offensive play of the game and had two turnovers in our first two possessions, but once we got going, we did a good job," LeBlanc said.

Banks was back in the end zone in the second quarter – this time on a 12-yard run – and the extra point kick by junior Chase Bruns was good to give Oswego East a 13-0 advantage. Junior starting quarterback Tyran Bailey broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run and he capped off the first half with an 8-yard touchdown run as the Wolves led 24-0 at the intermission.

Senior quarterback James Kidd came into the lineup and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to junior Kijana Caldwell, and the Wolves closed out the scoring with a 42-yard field goal by Bruns with one minute left in the game.

West Chicago's only scoring drive was set up by a deep pass and reached the end zone two plays later, but the Wildcats were contained all night by the Oswego East defense. West Chicago had just 12 yards rushing and 127 yards passing.

"Defense is going to be our strong suit to start the year out, and hopefully the offense can catch up to them," LeBlanc said.

Senior Matt Moran had 11 tackles for the Wolves while seniors Jack Borvan and Sebastian Laskowski had two sacks each.

The Oswego East offense finished with 233 yards rushing and 169 yards passing. Bailey had 150 yards on 17 carries for two touchdowns while Banks rushed for 46 yards on 17 carries and two scores. He also went 12-for-17 passing for 120 yards with one interception. Kidd went 4-for-10 passing for 49 yards and one TD.

Oswego East will bring its 1-0 record home next Friday, hosting Marian Catholic in a Week 2 non-conference game at 7:30 p.m. Marian (1-0) won its season opener 42-8 over Chicago Urban Prep.

“They’re a super athletic team, very fast and obviously they play in a very tough conference. They have a quarterback that’s very dangerous and a running back that’s pretty good,” LeBlanc said. “It’ll be a good test for us.”