High school football: Jacobs’ Nathan Meland puts practice to use with acrobatic catch

Jacobs senior wide receiver Nathan Meland works on unconventional catches with his teammates, doing tip drills in practice and grabbing passes with one hand while quarterback Chris Katrenick is warming up.

All in preparation for moments like the one in the final minute of Friday’s season opener against Prospect.

Meland was between two defenders as he went up for a pass from Katrenick with the game’s outcome in the balance. Meland tipped the ball with his left hand, then corralled it with his right as he fell in the end zone with 24 seconds remaining.

The Golden Eagles’ fans went crazy as they erased a 10-point deficit in the final 2:46 for a thrilling 26-24 victory.

“I just got done with two calf cramps, so I was pushing through it,” Meland said. “I kind of got bumped off my route. Chris threw it really high, so I knew it was going to be a fight for the ball. It was going toward [the defender] so I made sure I tipped it back with my left hand. It was amazing.”

Katrenick did not see Meland’s remarkable grab until watching the video later.

“I got hit when I threw it and was on the ground,” he said. “I saw it get tipped and I had a feeling he got it, then everybody got loud. It was so cool. He’s very good. He has very soft hands and runs great routes.”

Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said Meland has fantastic hands and will be a vital part of the offense.

“He’s done that in practice where he caught one after he flipped it behind his back,” Mitz said. “He’s a good athlete. Chris got hot in the last two series. He had one series where he threw a pick into coverage, which is uncharacteristic of him. He came back and made plays because he was disappointed in that.”

Katrenick threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Copeland with 1:14 remaining to cut Prospect’s lead to 24-20. Kicker Jack Hichew executed a perfect onside kick, and the Eagles’ Blake Tatgenhorst pounced on the ball, setting up Meland’s and Katrenick’s heroics.

“A lot of people were ready to leave and they saw we got the ball back,” Katrenick said.

Mitz felt his team learned a lot about itself with the dramatic comeback.

“It shows we have a lot of camaraderie and we don’t give up,” Meland said. “We’ll fight for every minute, and it’s not over until the 48th minute.”

Although the Eagles don’t want to fight from behind every week, they may draw future confidence from coming through under duress.

“For the first game, I’m very proud of the fact the kids didn’t get overly hyped up,” Mitz said. “They were pretty much all business on those last two drives. Nate made an unbelievable catch. That was great to see. It shows character on our part. It’s a 48-minute game, and we learned a lot of great lessons and got a win against a good team.”