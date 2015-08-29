High school football: Huntley defense does its job

Huntley’s offense was certainly impressive Friday night, putting up 490 yards in the team’s 28-12 win over Lincoln-Way Central. Part of the unit’s success, however, was the result of the defense putting it in good situations.

The Red Raiders seemed to have good field position all night as the defense repeatedly pinned back the Knights. When the offense worked out some first-game kinks – Huntley turned the ball over three times in a row – the well-rounded defense bailed out the unit with stops.

Yes, the Knights racked up 279 yards, but the Raiders let them in the end zone only twice: once on an impressive 67-yard trick play, once in the third quarter when the game was well in hand. Huntley was able to sit back and run the clock in the fourth quarter, a luxury provided by the defense.

If the Raiders’ potential this year hinges on the defense, as coach John Hart suggested after the game, the early returns were encouraging.