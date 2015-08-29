High school football: Dundee-Crown tops Elgin

CARPENTERSVILLE - With the first Friday night under the lights, the game started late but Dundee-Crown came out on a roll.

Against an under-manned Elgin squad, plagued with numerous injuries throughout the entire game, the Chargers rolled to a 36-13 win to start the season.

Senior Patrick Sprouse and junior Greg Williams led the way in rushing for the Chargers. Williams carried the ball 19 times for 138 yards while Sprouse carried the ball 22 times for 146 yards.

With their two leaders, the Chargers (1-0) came out on top 36-13. Crowns' dynamic rushing attack, and stellar defensive play should leave coach Mike Steinhaus very pleased heading into week 2.

Dundee Crown 36, Elgin 13

DC 7 16 13 0- 36

Elgin 0 0 0 13- 13

How they scored

First quarter

1 yard Run by Grant. PAT Good

Second Quarter

33 yard run by Williams. 2 point good.

3 yard run by Grant. 2 point good.

Third quarter

4 yard run by Sprouse. PAT no good.

Fourth quarter

6 yard run by Sprouse. PAT good.

65 yard reception by Baldwin. PAT Good. (Elgin)

3 yard reception by Putlak. No PAT. (Elgin)

Individual Stats

Rushing- DC: Williams 19-138, Sprouse 22-146, Ryan 2-2, Grant 2-4, Camp 9-44, Carpenter 1-0, Mayes 1-3. Elgin: Span 1-2, Allen 11-58, Narayan 1-4, Riley 1-(-5), Perez 1-6.

Passing- DC: Ryan 5-6 87 yards 1 INT. Elgin: Allen 11-22 237 yards 2 INT.

Receiving- DC: Shydlowski 1-12, Rice 1-14, Weichmann 2-49, Jay 1-12. Elgin: Baldwin 6-154, Span 2-25, Morris 3-58.

Total Team Yards: DC- 424, Elgin- 305