Hampshire football rolls past Burlington Central football

BURLINGTON – Both Hampshire and Burlington Central struggled on offense during the first half Friday.

At halftime, the Rockets led, 3-0.

But in the third quarter, the Whip-Purs offense came together to score three touchdowns to break the game wide open to roll to a 27-9 victory to spoil Jason Newburger’s coaching debut with the Rockets.

The Rockets’ second drive of the game stalled on the 8-yard line, and they were forced to settle for a Cole Tecza 25-yard field goal.

That lead stood until the third quarter. Forty seconds into the second half, Hampshire quarterback Jacob Vincent connected with Xavier Bennett on a 73-yard pass for the Whip-Purs’ first score and a 7-3 lead.

At the 5:51 mark, Jared Lund ran for a 9-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 14-3.

In the waning seconds of the third quarter, Vincent scored on a 2-yard run, widening the lead to 20-3.

Vincent scored the final Hampshire touchdown on a 2-yard run after a wild sequence of plays in the fourth quarter.

A Whip-Pur field-goal attempt was blocked, but the Rockets committed a penalty, putting Hampshire at the 6-yard line.

The Whip-Purs attempted to go for the touchdown, but fumbled the ball. Hampshire reclaimed possession on the Rockets’ first play from scrimmage at the 2-yard line, setting up its final score.

Burlington Central scored its lone touchdown with 1:42 left in the game on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Robert Doubek to Conor Mahoney.

HAMPSHIRE 27, BURLINGTON CENTRAL 29 Hampshire 0 0 20 7 - 27 Burlington Central 3 0 0 6 - 9 FIRST QUARTER B – Tecza 25 yard field goal 5:35 THIRD QUARTER H – Bennett 73 yd pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick) 11:20 H – Lund 3 yd run (Kielbasa kick) 5:51 H – Vincent 2 yd run (kick failed) 0:18 FOURTH QUARTER H – Vincent 2 yd run (Kielbasa kick) 4:38 B – Mahoney 19 yd pass from Doubek (two point conversion failed) 1:42 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Burlington: Berengo 7-28, Doubek 11-50, Walsh 1-1, Sorenson 3-15, Fay 3-15, Mahoney 2-20, Moretti 2-14 Totals: 30-120 Hampshire: Manning 7-20, Lund 6-6, 12 Vincent 10-41, Curran 6-26, Tuzak 7-20, Totals 31-106 PASSING – Burlington: Doubek 8-26-3-123 Hampshire: Vincent 26-36-0-252 RECEIVING – Burlington: Berengo 3-67, Moretti 2-14, Mahoney 3-42 Totals: 8-123 Hampshire: Lund 4-38, Hornbeck 4-72, Bennet 5-112, Tuzak 13-30, Totals: 26-252. TOTAL OFFENSE – Burlington 143 Hampshire 358 SOPHOMORE GAME: Hampshire 22 Central 20